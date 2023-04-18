Kulacz in three-way tie on top at Final Stage of Q School - PGA of Australia

Western Australian Rick Kulacz and New South Wales PGA Professionals Alex Simpson and Darcy Boyd have leapt to the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia’s Qualifying School final stage at Moonah Links on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

Kulacz, 37, a veteran of the tour who has also played on the Asian Tour and the DP World Tour, carded six birdies in his opening-round 67 alongside Boyd, who is a PGA Professional at Kiama Golf Club south of Wollongong.

Boyd, 24, was National Trainee of the Year in 2020 and is now a fully-fledged PGA Professional, having completed his first season on the Australasian Tour in 2022-23. He recently caddied for his fiance Danielle Vasquez when she lost in a playoff at the Australian Women’s Classic at Bonville Golf Resort.

Simpson, 39, is based at The Ridge golf course and driving range in southern Sydney and is a multiple winner of pro-ams in recent years.

Final qualifying stage of the @ISPSHanda PGA Tour of Australasia is under way down at Moonah Links today with the leading thirty players and those tied for 30th position to earn their card for 2023/24.



Follow live scoring: https://t.co/PoFBvRPtdg pic.twitter.com/frAvwSOco1 — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) April 18, 2023

That trio are a shot clear of a cluster of players at four-under par 68 – Victorian amateur Caleb Bovalina, New Zealanders Kit Bittle and James Hydes, and South Australian Jak Carter.

A total of 66 players are teeing it up over four rounds with the top 30 and ties at the end of this week receiving full playing rights for 2023-24 Australasian Tour.

All players who reach final stage receive full membership of the PGA.

Round 1 scores