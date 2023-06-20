Klein's 61 wins the day at Clermont - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Douglas Klein arrived at Clermont Golf Club having never previously played a round on the Central Queensland course.

When he left, he was the 2023 Clermont Pro-Am champion after shooting an impressive 10-under-par 61 to finish two shots ahead of Shae Wools-Cobb.

It was Klein’s second win in just a few days after sharing top spot in the Tieri Pro-Am with Tim Hart and Brett Rankin after rounds of 67-66.

The 61, which featured nine birdies and an eagle, also moved Klein into the lead in the Onsite Rental Mining Towns Series at 40-under-par, two shots ahead of Tim Hart with Shae Wools-Cobb third on 36-under. Four rounds remain to determine the series champion.

Clermont was a welcome returnee to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule, last hosting a Pro-Am in 1998.

Wools-Cobb went bogey-free in his round of 63.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Klein’s day got off to a slow start with a bogey on his first hole, the par-three third, but it was a birdie and eagle barrage from then on, including a run of five straight birdies from the 14th to 18th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’d heard a lot of good things about the course and heard that the greens were nice which set the course up for some low scoring,” Klein said.

“I was in good company today with the Onsite guys who are major sponsors of the series.

“I had a good day and it’s going to be nice to be back here next year.”

TOP FINISHERS

61 (-10): Douglas Klein

63 (-8): Shae Wools-Cobb

64 (-7): Tim Hart, David Bransdon

Scores and prizemoney: bit.ly/3JnSgo9

NEXT UP

The Onsite Rental Mining Towns Series now moves on to the Blackwater Country Club for the 36-hole Blackwater Pro-Am on Wednesday-Thursday this week.