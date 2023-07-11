Klein finds winning formula at Brisbane Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

It’s a simple formula that has yielded results twice this season already and Doug Klein used it to good effect again to win the Brisbane Pro-Am.

The first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event at The Brisbane Golf Club in close to a decade attracted a quality field including 18 PGA Tour of Australasia winners, Course Superintendent David Mason and Director of Golf Joe Janison hosting a spectacular day.

No player enjoyed the conditions as much as Klein who bounced back from an opening bogey at the par-4 third to post 7-under 65 and win by two shots from Blake Proverbs (67).

Victorious at Tieri and Clermont during the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series, Klein’s third win of the year was built upon the same game-plan he has employed so effectively throughout the year.

“Just leant on what I know; put it in the fairway, wedge it nicely and hole some putts,” said Klein.

“Been putting really nicely and wedging it pretty good the last six months or so.”

Brisbane Golf Club Director of Golf, Joe Janison, with Brisbane Pro-Am winner Doug Klein.

Photos: Garrett Skinner/PGA of Australia

Days out from the $70,000 Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am at his home club, Klein paid special tribute to The Brisbane Golf Club and the way the course was presented by the greens staff.

“Absolutely postcard day,” Klein said.

“The greenkeeper David Mason had the course playing really nice, the greens were rolling really true. He set the course up really nicely and I had a good group so just enjoyed the day and made some birdies.”

Proverbs eagled the par-5 first as he secured outright second, Aaron Pike, Cooper Eccleston, Ben Ferguson and Dillon Hart sharing third spot with rounds of 4-under 68.

The next stop on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Howeston Pro-Am on Wednesday followed by the 36-hole Redcliffe Pro-Am starting Thursday.

