Kiwis get the edge at Four Nation’s Cup - PGA of Australia

The PGA of New Zealand have kept alive their hopes of a first Four Nation’s Cup win after getting the better of our PGA of Australia team on day two at The Pulpit Club in Canada.

Heavy rain in the morning forced the fourball matches to be reduced to nine-hole affairs with the Aussies and Kiwis splitting the matches one each.

The team of Matthew Docking and Sam Eaves never trailed in their fourball match against Sean Towndrow and Brett Allan but had to stave off a late Kiwi fightback to clinch the point.

Three-up through five holes, the Aussie pair lost three holes on the trot to be all square playing the ninth and final hole, Docking and Eaves both making threes to secure the point for their team.

TJ King and Mitch Smith went 1 up after the first hole in their match against Dongwoo Kang and Pieter Zwart, the Kiwis clawing their way back to all square at the very next hole.

The next five holes would all be halved until the Kiwis pinched the lead at the eighth hole and held on for a 1 up win.

King turned that result around in the afternoon singles with a commanding 4&3 win over Brett Allan but he would be the only Aussie victor.

Smith lost to Towndrow 4&3, Kang defeated Docking by the same margin and Eaves went down 5&4 to a red-hot Zwart.

The final round of matches will see the PGA of Australia face the host nation PGA of Canada and New Zealand to play South Africa.

The Kiwis can still win but would need their Aussie counterparts to conjure a final day upset and deny Canada a second Four Nation’s Cup win.

Standings

Canada 2 (9.5)

New Zealand 1 (6.5)

South Africa 1 (5.5)

Australia 0 (3)