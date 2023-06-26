Kim has best major finish - PGA of Australia

Australian Grace Kim secured her best finish in a major with her tie for 14th at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship today at Baltusrol.

The 22-year-old from Sydney backed up her strong Saturday round, shooting another 2-under 69 in the final round.

It was Avondale Golf Club product Kim’s third start in a major as she to pick up $US147,000 in prizemoney and continue her excellent rookie season.

It was just her third start in a major and a big positive ahead of the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach next week.

Kim has secured playing rights for the next two years having won the Lotte Championship in Hawaii recently.

China’s Ruoning Yin shot an impressive 67 on the final day at Baltusrol to capture her first major title. Yin holed a tough birdie putt on the last to become just the second woman from China to win a major championship.

Two-time major champion Minjee Lee was the next best of the Aussies, finishing in a tie for 20th, also with a final round 69.

Gabriela Ruffels shot a 1-over 72 on the final day to finish tied for 24th. Ruffels battled back after a tough start for another strong major finish.

Stephanie Kyriacou and past winner Hannah Green were the only other Aussies who made the cut, and both shot even par 71 on Sunday.

CAPTION: Grace Kim on her way to a final-round 69 today. Photo: Getty