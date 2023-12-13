Kelly and Millar on top in first Sporting Legends Sale Pro-Am  - PGA of Australia

The third leg of the Gippsland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series headed to Sale Golf Club, and with wet conditions in the lead up, players were just happy to get out in the relatively clear conditions.

It was the inaugural Sporting Legends Sale Pro-Am at Sale Golf Club, and looks to be a fantastic addition to the Gippsland swing.

Happiest of all were Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia members Matthew Millar and Andrew Kelly who both shot 4-under 66s, to share the victory by two shots over five players tied at 2-under.

Millar, who holed out for eagle from 115m on his first hole, was especially pleased to get another win on his record before he has to take some time off to have back surgery to sort out issues he has been managing for the last few years.

“Yeah no more tournament golf until I’m given the all-clear which will be probably middle of next year,” he said.

“It’ll be good to get some closure on it but the recovery will be a bit of a tough time. Hopefully I can come out of in good shape and then be ready to play in a couple of years.”

HOW THE WINNING SCORE UNFOLDED

Millar started hot with an eagle on the first, with his only dropped shot coming at the final hole.

Accompanying his eagle, birdies came at holes 5, 14, and 15, getting the Canberra pro to 5-under before the dropped shot at the last clipped his wings.

Kelly was also on fire bar one hole. He had six birdies on his day, with a double at the par-4 16th his only blemish.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Matthew Millar: “My round got off to a bit of red-hot start. Blocked a drive over the fairway bunker on the right and it was trapped in behind the tree, chose the right shot, punched it under the tree, executed it really well and it rolled up from 115 metres and went in the hole.

“I missed a handful of putts inside that 10-foot range for sure, but played really solid and didn’t do a lot wrong until 18.

“Really good layout, I’d love to come back and play it in the dry. Amazing after the 200mim they’ve had, they’ve done an amazing job to get it ready to play.

Andrew Kelly: “I played with three young members who are great young fellas, which helped keep me relaxed and I managed to keep bogeys off my card and birdie the easy holes.

“I’ve been playing a lot of golf, and I’ve been playing okay. I think all the golf leading up to this has kept me pretty sharp.

“I’m more of a player than a practiser, so everything I can play in, I’ll play in.

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Matthew Millar 66

T1 Andrew Kelly 66

T3 Konrad Ciupek 68

T3 Cameron Kelly 68

T3 Steven Jones 68

T3 Levi Sclater 68

T3 Caleb Bovalina 68

NEXT UP

The final leg of the Gippsland swing is next with the Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am Classic at Traralgon Golf Club on December 14-15.