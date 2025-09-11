Kayo SPORTS, Foxtel and Australian Golf swing into multi-year broadcast extension - PGA of Australia

Kayo SPORTS, the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia, have signed a multi-year extension that will see every upcoming event of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season streamed live on Kayo SPORTS, and available on Foxtel.

This includes all four rounds of the Australian men’s majors – the men’s Australian Open, featuring Masters champion Rory McIlroy, and the BMW Australian PGA Championship – as well as every round of the Australian women’s majors, the women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA Championship.

Foxtel Group Head of Content Acquisitions Marissa Banu-Lawrence said: “We’re passionate about bringing our Kayo SPORTS subscribers the very best golf has to offer which ranks among our most popular sports.

“Through our long-standing partnership with Australian Golf we are bringing fans every thrilling moment from Australia’s men’s and women’s premier golf tournaments, demonstrating our commitment to offering not just breadth of sport but depth, quality, and premium coverage.”

PGA of Australia and Golf Australia Chief Commercial Officer Michael McDonald said the extension ensures all tournaments remain widely accessible.

“We’re delighted to have signed this multi-year extension with Kayo SPORTS and Foxtel the home of professional golf in Australia,” he said.

“The Chase Is On again in the 2025/26 Challenger PGA of Australasia season as we showcase our best professionals, including major championship winners and the next generation of stars, in tournaments on some of Australasia’s great golf courses.

“From October through to April, there’s a tournament almost every weekend for fans to watch and enjoy, highlighted by our four majors either side of Christmas-New Year.”

Highlights from the tour include:

The BMW Australian PGA Championship from 27-30 November, 2025

The men’s Australian Open from 4-7 December, 2025

The women’s Australian Open from 12-15 March, 2026

The Australian WPGA Championship from 19-22 March, 2026

The standalone women’s Australian Open and the WPGA Championship will form part of a stellar month of women’s golf alongside the Ford Women’s NSW Open and the Australian Women’s Classic, with the Ladies European Tour and WPGA Tour of Australasia co-sanctioned events all available on Kayo SPORTS and Foxtel.

In addition, the Australian PGA Senior Championship, the NSW Senior Open and all Ford NSW Open Regional Qualifiers will be available to watch.

Kayo SPORTS is the home of golf with all four men’s major golf tournaments – the Masters, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship – all five women’s major Championships, international golf tours and tournaments including the LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Ladies European Tour, Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and more complementing the Australian golf events.

Foxtel customers will also enjoy the depth and breadth of golf on offer.