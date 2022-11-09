Joyner’s emotional victory at The Australian Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

In a season of more than 50 events, Glenn Joyner’s victory at The Australian Legends Pro-Am will live longer in the memory than most.

It’s not that Joyner collecting the winner’s cheque is an unusual occurrence – it was in fact his fifth SParms PGA Legends Tour win of the season – but the physical battle he is waging each day merely to tee it up.

Diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer just three months ago, Joyner only decided to play Monday’s Seamless Pymble Legends Pro-Am out of a sense of duty to good friend and tournament host, Guy Wall.

When he woke on Tuesday he willed himself to The Australian Golf Club in a positive state of mind.

That is in itself a triumph yet he backed that up with a round of two-under 70 to win by one stroke from Scott Laycock, John Wade, Euan Walters and Pymble champion David McKenzie.

Joyner spoke openly about the battle he faces during the NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona Country Club, his peers responding to his latest victory with an emotionally-charged standing ovation.

“I was speechless, which doesn’t happen very often,” Joyner joked of the impromptu show of support from his fellow Legends Tour competitors.

“It was the most amazing night. ‘Burnsy’ (Brad Burns) stood up, then Mike Harwood stood up and then everyone just started standing up.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that.

“It was an amazing day. It’s been quite a journey to get out here playing again. I’ve got a big challenge ahead of me but at the moment I’m just enjoying playing golf and just trying to be Glenn Joyner. Not sit around and feel sorry for myself.

“Just keep showing up and just keep playing while I still can.”

Given his form during the first half of the year, Joyner’s diagnosis took on an extra sense of cruelty.

He topped qualifying to play his way into the field for the Senior Open Championship at Gleneagles and won The Parker Invitational at Pebble Beach.

“It rocks me to think… I’ve been playing really well the last three years and especially earlier this year. All of a sudden to find out how crook you are, it’s just bizarre,” Joyner reflected.

“My good stuff’s still good but I have days where I just feel crappy and have no feel for where the club is or anything like that.

“It’s just really weird at the moment. It’s just a bit of a journey.”

Joyner shot 66 in the final round of the Nova Employment Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond on Sunday but struggled to back up at Pymble on Monday.

He pushed that aside to tee it up on Tuesday and claim a win that those who witnessed will never forget.

“I was terrible at Pymble and the only reason that I played that day was because that I was playing with Guy,” Joyner said.

“Woke up the next morning and I just convinced myself that I was feeling great, telling myself that I was feeling great.

“Then went out and had four-under the last eight holes. It was pretty cool.”

