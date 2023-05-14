Jason Day wins Byron Nelson, first PGA TOUR title in five years - PGA of Australia

A brilliant final round of nine-under 62 has earned Jason Day a one-stroke victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, his first PGA TOUR win since 2018.

Two strokes back at the start of the final round at TPC Craig Ranch, Day set about applying pressure to the lead group behind.

Three straight birdies from the third hole put Day into position to make a charge but it took a chip-in from 40 feet at the par-4 12th before he took the lead outright for the first time.

Taking over the solo lead with a bang @JDayGolf 💥 pic.twitter.com/qI5iFCXNEL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 14, 2023

Back-to-back birdies pushed the 35-year-old two strokes clear, ending his five-year winless drought with a wedge to just two feet and a final birdie on 18 in driving rain to complete a one-stroke win.

The former world No.1’s last PGA TOUR win was the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. It his second AT&T Byron Nelson victory (2010) and his 13th PGA TOUR title.

Ranked No.115 in the world before his first event of 2023, with the win Day is projected to jump from 35th to 20th in the Official World Golf Ranking ahead of next week’s US PGA Championship.

Golf shot.@JDayGolf knocks it close in front of his family @ATTByronNelson pic.twitter.com/6varghTQaO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 14, 2023

