Jackson back to winning ways at Townsville Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Englishman Ben Jackson has made a wining return to the SParms PGA Legends Tour, earning a one-stroke victory at the Mike Carney Toyota Townsville Legends Pro-Am at Townsville Golf Club.

Just hours after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Jackson suggested there may have been some help from above as his round of three-under 68 held on for a one-shot win from Brad Burns and Bryan Milligan.

“Being a Pom, maybe the Queen was looking over me,” Jackson said.

“I parred the last nine holes so I got off to a good start and then just held on really. There was some good stuff and a bit of rubbish; I got away with a few today.

“I haven’t had a win for a while so it’s nice to get one finally because I had been struggling with my game to be honest.

“I thought four-under might win so I was surprised to win with three.”

A niggling injury has prevented Jackson competing of late and there was some rust evident early.

He missed a birdie chance from just 18 inches on his opening hole but responded with five birdies in his next seven holes.

He dropped shots at two of the Townsville Golf Club par 3s but had done enough to close out his first win since the Springwood Legends Pro-Am last November.

“When your expectations are low maybe you just go with it and don’t expect too much,” he explained.

“It’s a funny game golf. Things just went my way today. I hit some good shots, made the putts and probably holed one putt more than 15 feet, all the rest were pretty close.

“I think I only missed two greens for the day so that was key. I was never really in trouble all day and I think that’s the key to this course.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour stays in the Townsville region for the next event, the two-day Townsville Brothers Leagues Club Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am at Rowes Bay Golf Club.

