How to Follow Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle - PGA of Australia

The Webex Players Series rolls on this week, with players heading north from Rosebud to the Murray River and the Old Course at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.

Having grown up just down the road in Shepparton, the event will once again be played in honour of the late Jarrod Lyle.



Last year saw Kazuma Kobori take out his first of three victories on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia on his way to winning the Order of Merit.



However, the Murray River event has been a happy hunting ground for WPGA Tour players, with Hannah Green hoisting the trophy in 2022, and Sarah Jane Smith making it two-from-two for the women in 2023.



The Order of Merit standings on both Tours are tightening up at the top, this week a great chance to accrue some points ahead of next week’s Vic Open.



LAST YEAR’S CHAMPION: Kazuma Kobori



PRIZEMONEY: $250,000



LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au; www.wpga.org.au



TV COVERAGE: Webex Players Series Murray River is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



HEADLINERS

Ashley Lau – 2024 Vic Open women’s champion

Brad Kennedy – Two-time NZ Open winner, 2021 Webex Players Series Vic winner

Kelsey Bennett – 2024 The Athena champion

Phoenix Campbell – 2023 and 2024 Qld PGA champion

Abbie Teasdale – 2025 Melbourne International winner

Jak Carter – Three-time runner-up on Tour this season

Jeongmin Cho – Five-time LPGA of Korea Tour winner

Michael Hendry – 2023 Vic Open champion

Jordan Doull – 2025 Webex Players Series Perth winner

Anthony Quayle – Former Queensland Open and Queensland PGA winner