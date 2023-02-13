How to follow TPS Sydney - PGA of Australia

A women’s field laden with former and current LPGA Tour stars will be out to extend the female dominance when the Webex Players Series resumes at Bonnie Doon Golf Club in Sydney starting Thursday.

TPS Sydney presented by Webex and hosted by NRL legend Braith Anasta is the third of four Webex Players Series events on the 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season. To this point the girls are two-for-two with Min A Yoon victorious at TPS Victoria and Sarah Jane Smith coming out on top at TPS Murray River.

Both Yoon and Smith are teeing it up again this week along with current LPGA players in Grace Kim, Su Oh and Sarah Kemp as well as rising stars in Robyn Choi, Cassie Porter and Kelsey Bennett.

But they won’t have it all their own way.

The past two visits to Bonnie Doon have been won by Andrew Martin (2021) and Jarryd Felton (2022) and a host of this season’s winners are seeking to enhance their Order of Merit position.

WA PGA champion David Micheluzzi moved past Cameron Smith to assume the No.1 position with his second straight top-three finish while Martin moved into third with his tie for third at the Vic Open.

VIC ➡️ NSW



We’ve arrived at @bonniedoongc for the third #WebexPlayersSeries tournament of the season 👊#TPSSydney pic.twitter.com/HFFE2R3WpT — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) February 13, 2023

Beaten in the rain-affected playoff last year, 15-time Japan Golf Tour winner Brendan Jones returns to Bonnie Doon as Adam Bland, Mathew Goggin and Maverick Antcliff add international experience through their places in the field.

The Players Series’ primary goal is to provide quality playing opportunities and genuine pathways for Australia’s next generation of male and female professionals that complement the existing events on both tours.

Prize money has increased significantly in 2023 with $1 million in prize money to be won across the four tournaments.

The final two rounds will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Sky Sport NZ starting from 12pm on Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday AEDT.

How to follow: For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus, @wpgatour

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia, @WPGATour

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia, @PGATourAus, @WPGATour

Official hashtag: #TPSSydney

How to watch: Catch the action of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 505), Kayo Sports and Sky Sport NZ.

TV Times (AEDT)

Round 3

Saturday March 5

LIVE 12pm – 3pm on Fox Sports

LIVE 12pm – 5pm on Kayo Sports

LIVE 12pm – 5.30pm Sky Sports NZ (NZ)

Round 4

Sunday March 6

LIVE 12.30pm – 5.30pm on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Sky Sports NZ

Event overview

TPS Sydney, presented by Webex and hosted by Braith Anasta, is an event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour Australasia schedule with both men and women competing in the same field for the same prize purse and one trophy. Total prize money is $250,000.

The Webex Player Series also looks to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend play to rub shoulders with the best of the best.

Players to watch

• Jarryd Felton: Defending champion and three-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner

• Michael Hendry: Vic Open winner and 2017 NZ Open champion

• Cassie Porter: 54-hole leader at Vic Open, winner of Melbourne International

• David Micheluzzi: WA PGA champion, first on the Order of Merit

• Grace Kim: 2022 winner on the Epson Tour bound for LPGA Tour in 2023; runner-up at Vic Open

• Sarah Kemp: Veteran LPGA Tour player who spent time under Billy McWilliam at Beverly Park GC, where Greg Norman worked under McWilliam as a PGA Assistant in 1974

• Brendan Jones: Winner of more than ¥1 billion on the Japan Golf Tour; runner-up in playoff in rain-affected 2022 TPS Sydney

• Elvis Smylie: Tied for sixth at Vic Open after finishing runner-up at TPS Victoria.

How to attend: Entry to spectators is free all four days.