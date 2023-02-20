How to follow TPS Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

The Webex Players Series has reached its final event of the season with players staying in New South Wales for a week at the picturesque Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort for TPS Hunter Valley, Hosted by Jan Stephenson & Peter O’Malley.

The ledger for the Webex Players Series currently sits at two to one in favour of the women with Min A Yoon victorious at TPS Victoria, Sarah Jane Smith securing a ground-breaking win at TPS Murray River and David Micheluzzi furthering his Order of Merit lead at last week’s TPS Sydney.

Micheluzzi’s Bonnie Doon brilliance – where he shot a 10-under par 61 in the final round to lift the trophy – pushed him one big step closer to securing one of the three lucrative DP World Tour cards up for grabs for the best place finishers on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and he will again be leading the charge this week.

Aaron Pike is back to defend his title fresh off being the best of the Australians at the DP World Tour’s Thailand Classic, while Dimitrios Papadatos is also back on Australian shores after also teeing it up on the formerly named European Tour.

Recent Korn Ferry Tour winner Rhein Gibson is a welcome addition to the field as he returns home for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic eager to continue his winning ways and spend time with his golf family.

This week also marks a significant opportunity for the likes of Deyen Lawson (4th among eligible players), Justin Warren (6th among eligible players) and Haydn Barron (7th among eligible players) to make up ground in the Order of Merit standings as Andrew Martin (2nd among eligible players) and Tom Power Horan (3rd among eligible players) take a week off.

We’ve hit the final destination of the 2023 #WebexPlayersSeries 🍇🌳



A quick drive from Sydney will land you at this hidden gem in the Hunter Valley. #TPSHunterValley pic.twitter.com/Cw8QtqQTTX — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) February 20, 2023

Among the WPGA Tour of Australasia players rookie professional Kelsey Bennett is chasing a maiden professional victory and amateur June Song will be a player to watch after she impressed at Bonnie Doon.

The Players Series’ primary goal is to provide quality playing opportunities and genuine pathways for Australia’s next generation of male and female professionals that complement the existing events on both tours.

Prize money has increased significantly in 2023 with $1 million in prize money to be won across the four tournaments.

The final two rounds will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo Sports and Sky Sport NZ starting from 12pm on Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday AEDT.

How to follow: For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus, @wpgatour

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia, @WPGATour

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia, @PGATourAus, @WPGATour

Official hashtag: #TPSHunterValley

How to watch: Catch the action of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 505), Kayo Sports and Sky Sport NZ.

TV Times (AEDT)

Round 3

Saturday March 5

LIVE 2.30pm – 5.30pm on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Round 4

Sunday March 6

LIVE 12.30pm – 5.30pm on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

Event overview

TPS Hunter Valley, presented by Webex and hosted by Jan Stephenson & Peter O’Malley, is an event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia schedule with both men and women competing in the same field for the same prize purse and one trophy. Total prize money is $250,000.

The Webex Players Series also looks to the future of amateur golf by including juniors to the weekend to play to rub shoulders with the best of the best.

Players to watch

Aaron Pike: Defending champion and three-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner

David Micheluzzi: TPS Sydney winner, WA PGA champion and Order of Merit leader

Kelsey Bennett: Former Australian representative as an amateur and now a rookie professional

Rhein Gibson: Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner

Dimitrios Papadatos: Two-time Vic Open champion

How to attend: Entry is free for all spectators.