How to Follow the Wallace Development New Zealand PGA Championship - PGA of Australia

Having taken a hiatus from the Challenger PGA Tour in 2024, the Wallace Development New Zealand PGA Championship is back on the schedule and will be contested at Hastings Golf Club on the North Island.

Louis Dobbelaar was the 2023 champion at Gulf Harbour when the championship was last a Tour event, while Waitangi professional, Pieter Zwart finished birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie to win by one stroke last year.

Many Tour stars who played in last week’s New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sports will be back this week, staying on for the two-week Kiwi swing.

With only three events to go in the 2024/25 season, every shot counts with the Chase Still On for the Order of Merit.

2023 CHAMPION: Louis Dobbelaar

PRIZEMONEY: A$175,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au

HEADLINERS:

Ryan Peake: 2025 NZ Open champion

Nick Voke: 2025 Webex Players Series Sydney champion

Jack Buchanan: Two-time Tour winner this season

Michael Hendry: Two-time NZ PGA champion

Anthony Quayle: Former Queensland Open and Queensland PGA champion

John Senden: 2006 Australian Open champion

Jake McLeod: 2018 Order of Merit winner

Josh Geary: 2025 Vic Open championw