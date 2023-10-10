How to follow the WA PGA - PGA of Australia

Twelve months ago, the CKB WA PGA Championship set the tone for the season that would unfold.

The first event on the 2022/2023 schedule saw Victorian David Micheluzzi (pictured) finish over the top of 2020 champion Jarryd Felton to win his maiden tournament on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

He would win twice more by season’s end in one of the most dominant summers by a player on the Australasian Tour in many years.

It opened the door to starts on the PGA TOUR, the DP World Tour and both the US PGA Championship and The Open Championship and highlighted to all the direct pathway available to golf’s greatest events.

This year, the trek to the Kalgoorlie Golf Course marks the fourth event of the season as the chase for Order of Merit honours begins to intensify.

Last week’s WA Open winner, Simon Hawkes, has moved past NT PGA champion Daniel Gale into top spot with the season’s other winner to date, PNG Open winner Lachlan Barker, in third.

“Bryson DeChamWHO?!” 🫨



We asked @shepmates to help us get to the bottom of the most asked question on tour… who has the longest drive? 💪 pic.twitter.com/9J59hUghLH — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 9, 2023

Kalgoorlie Golf Course has hosted the WA PGA Championship since 2012 with the honour roll of past champions boasting Brett Rumford (2015), Dimi Papadatos (2017) and Jarryd Felton (2020).

Designed by Kalgoorlie-born Graham Marsh, the golf course is one of Australia’s most unique, the desert winds providing a stern test to Tour players while the distinctive red dirt frames the fairways like few other courses in Australia.

The final two rounds of the WA PGA Championship will be broadcast live on Fox Sports through Foxtel and Kayo Sports, with coverage to begin at 5pm on Saturday and 2.30pm Sunday AEDT.

Broadcast times for the 2023/24 summer of golf have dropped 📺



Read more on the shift in times to later on Saturday and Sunday, now in prime-time twilight slots ⬇️https://t.co/qrGOcVKI2b — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) October 6, 2023

HOW TO FOLLOW

For live scoring and the latest news visit www.pga.org.au. Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA Tour of Australasia’s social media channels.

Instagram: @pgatouraus

Twitter: @PGAofAustralia

Facebook: @PGAofAustralia, @PGATourAus

Official hashtag: #WAPGA

HOW TO WATCH

Catch the action of the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 505) and Kayo Sports.

Round 3: Saturday, 5pm-8pm AEDT

Round 4: Sunday, 2.30pm-7.30pm AEDT

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2022 David Micheluzzi

2021 Jay Mackenzie

2020 Jarryd Felton

2019 Darren Beck

2018 Michael Long

2017 Dimitrios Papadatos

2016 Stephen Dartnall

2015 Brett Rumford

COURSE RECORD

Cameron John (63, 2022 WA PGA Championship)

COURSE DESIGNER

Graham Marsh Golf Course Design (2010)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Simon Hawkes, WA Open winner

Lachlan Barker, PNG Open winner

Jarryd Felton, 2020 WA PGA champion

Louis Dobbelaar, 2023 NZ PGA champion

Harrison Crowe, 2022 NSW Open champion

Connor McKinney, WA Open runner-up