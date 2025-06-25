How to follow the US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

For the second time this year it’s back-to-back major championships for the senior circuit with 13 Australasians qualifying for the 45th US Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
The East Course at The Broadmoor has hosted the US Senior Open twice previously, Eduardo Romero triumphant in 2008 and David Toms in 2018.
A total of 2,585 hopefuls tried to play their way into the 155-man field, the Australasian presence bolstered by Mathew Goggin, Brendan Jones and Kiwi Richard Lee coming through Final Qualifying.
It is the second year in succession that Goggin has secured a spot in the US Senior Open field at Final Qualifying, he and Jones both advancing at Manor Country Club in Maryland.
The 2005 Thailand Open champion, Lee is also playing his second straight US Senior Open after earning medallist honours at Bend Golf Club in Oregon, joining countrymen Steven Alker and Michael Campbell in flying the New Zealand flag.
Lee is the first of the Australasians to tee off in Round 1 at 11:21pm AEST Thursday, all four rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
US Senior Open
The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado
11:21pm Richard Lee (NZ)
11:21pm* Mathew Goggin
11:31pm Stuart Appleby
11:42pm* Michael Campbell (NZ)
12:03am Cameron Percy
12:13am Mark Hensby
12:13am* Richard Green
5:12am* Brendan Jones
5:22am* Steve Allan
5:33am* Greg Chalmers
5:54am Scott Hend
5:54am* Rod Pampling
6:04am Steven Alker (NZ)
Past champion: Richard Bland
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1997)
Prize money: $US4m
TV times: Live 8am-11am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 4am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.
Australasians in the field
Steven Alker (NZ)
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: T6 in 2023
Low round: 65, Round 4, 2023
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 9
Best finish in a senior major: Won, 2022 Senior PGA
Steve Allan
Previous appearances: 0
Best finish: N/A
Low round: N/A
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1
Best finish in a senior major: T16, 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship
Stuart Appleby
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: T25 in 2023
Low round: 67, Round 1, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 Regions Tradition
Michael Campbell (NZ)
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: MC in 2019, 2022 and 2023
Low round: 70, Round 2, 2019
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T41, 2023 Senior Open Championship
Greg Chalmers
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: T42 in 2024
Low round: 70, Rounds 2, 3 and 4, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2024 Senior PGA
Mathew Goggin
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: T51 in 2024
Low round: 66, Round 1, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T51, 2024 US Senior Open
Richard Green
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: 3rd in 2024
Low round: 63, Round 1, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: 2nd, 2024 Senior PGA and 2024 Senior Open
Scott Hend
Previous appearances: 0
Best finish: N/A
Low round: N/A
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T4, 2024 Senior PGA
Mark Hensby
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: 3rd in 2022
Low round: 63, Round 2, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1
Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 US Senior Open
Brendan Jones
Previous appearances: 0
Best finish: N/A
Low round: N/A
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: T40, 2025 Senior PGA
Richard Lee (NZ)
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: MC in 2024
Low round: 73, Rounds 1 and 2, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: MC, 2024 US Senior Open
Rod Pampling
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: 4th in 2020
Low round: 67, Round 4, 2020 and Round 1, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 2
Best finish in a senior major: T3, 2022 Regions Tradition
Cameron Percy
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: T12 in 2024
Low round: 65, Round 2, 2024
PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0
Best finish in a senior major: 7th, 2025 Senior PGA Championship