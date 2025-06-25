How to follow the US Senior Open - PGA of Australia

For the second time this year it’s back-to-back major championships for the senior circuit with 13 Australasians qualifying for the 45th US Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The East Course at The Broadmoor has hosted the US Senior Open twice previously, Eduardo Romero triumphant in 2008 and David Toms in 2018.

A total of 2,585 hopefuls tried to play their way into the 155-man field, the Australasian presence bolstered by Mathew Goggin, Brendan Jones and Kiwi Richard Lee coming through Final Qualifying.

It is the second year in succession that Goggin has secured a spot in the US Senior Open field at Final Qualifying, he and Jones both advancing at Manor Country Club in Maryland.

The 2005 Thailand Open champion, Lee is also playing his second straight US Senior Open after earning medallist honours at Bend Golf Club in Oregon, joining countrymen Steven Alker and Michael Campbell in flying the New Zealand flag.

Lee is the first of the Australasians to tee off in Round 1 at 11:21pm AEST Thursday, all four rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

US Senior Open

The Broadmoor (East Cse), Colorado Springs, Colorado

11:21pm Richard Lee (NZ)

11:21pm* Mathew Goggin

11:31pm Stuart Appleby

11:42pm* Michael Campbell (NZ)

12:03am Cameron Percy

12:13am Mark Hensby

12:13am* Richard Green

5:12am* Brendan Jones

5:22am* Steve Allan

5:33am* Greg Chalmers

5:54am Scott Hend

5:54am* Rod Pampling

6:04am Steven Alker (NZ)

Past champion: Richard Bland

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1997)

Prize money: $US4m

TV times: Live 8am-11am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 4am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 4am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field

Steven Alker (NZ)

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: T6 in 2023

Low round: 65, Round 4, 2023

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 9

Best finish in a senior major: Won, 2022 Senior PGA

Steve Allan

Previous appearances: 0

Best finish: N/A

Low round: N/A

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1

Best finish in a senior major: T16, 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship

Stuart Appleby

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: T25 in 2023

Low round: 67, Round 1, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 Regions Tradition

Michael Campbell (NZ)

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: MC in 2019, 2022 and 2023

Low round: 70, Round 2, 2019

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T41, 2023 Senior Open Championship

Greg Chalmers

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: T42 in 2024

Low round: 70, Rounds 2, 3 and 4, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2024 Senior PGA

Mathew Goggin

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: T51 in 2024

Low round: 66, Round 1, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T51, 2024 US Senior Open

Richard Green

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: 3rd in 2024

Low round: 63, Round 1, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: 2nd, 2024 Senior PGA and 2024 Senior Open

Scott Hend

Previous appearances: 0

Best finish: N/A

Low round: N/A

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T4, 2024 Senior PGA

Mark Hensby

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: 3rd in 2022

Low round: 63, Round 2, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 1

Best finish in a senior major: 3rd, 2022 US Senior Open

Brendan Jones

Previous appearances: 0

Best finish: N/A

Low round: N/A

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: T40, 2025 Senior PGA

Richard Lee (NZ)

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: MC in 2024

Low round: 73, Rounds 1 and 2, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: MC, 2024 US Senior Open

Rod Pampling

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: 4th in 2020

Low round: 67, Round 4, 2020 and Round 1, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 2

Best finish in a senior major: T3, 2022 Regions Tradition

Cameron Percy

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: T12 in 2024

Low round: 65, Round 2, 2024

PGA TOUR Champions wins: 0

Best finish in a senior major: 7th, 2025 Senior PGA Championship