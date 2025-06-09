How to follow the US Open - PGA of Australia

The late additions of both Marc Leishman and Ryan Fox has bolstered the Australasian contingent seeking to create a slice of history at the 125th US Open at famed Oakmont Country Club.

A venue that has crowned icons of golf including Bobby Jones, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Ernie Els in a range of championships dating back to 1919 has only ever seen one Australian winner.

Major champions David Graham (eighth in 1983), Greg Norman (tied sixth in 1994) and Jason Day (tied eighth in 2016) have all logged US Open top 10s at Oakmont yet Nick Flanagan’s 2003 US Amateur victory remains Australia’s lone victory.

Surviving 38 holes at Final Qualifying has enabled Leishman to join fellow Aussies Cam Davis, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith in the field for the 2025 championship while Ryan Fox’s world ranking boost from two PGA TOUR wins in the past month saw him snare one of the final entries.

Leishman was tied for 18th when the US Open was last played at Oakmont in 2016 but has returned on a number of occasions since with manager Bud Martin and Leishman’s father, Paul.

“I love the place,” said Leishman.

“We went there with Bud and my dad and we played there for a couple of days about two years ago.

“I’ve been there quite a few times and yeah, love it.

“I feel like if I can have a good week with my driver – and I’ve been driving it well – I can really let my iron play do its thing and put myself in places where I can actually make putts.

“You can be hitting good shots into those greens and, if you’re leaving yourself downhillers, you’ve got no chance.”

With wins at the Myrtle Beach Classic and RBC Canadian Open in his past four starts, few players should arrive at Oakmont with more confidence than Kiwi star Ryan Fox.

The 38-year-old needed a strong finish at TPC Toronto to push his way into the 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking and will tee it up in his seventh US Open ranked No.32 after a playoff win in Canada.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a proper beat up,” said Fox when asked what to expect from a US Open at Oakmont.

“It will be fun. I’ve heard it’s a fantastic golf course. It’s hard, the greens are tricky. They’re going to be running scary fast. From what it looks like, the rough is straight hack-out.

“I don’t think 18-under is going to be needed.

“I like that style of golf. Maybe not every week, but it’s fun to play every now and again.

“It’s nice to be in the field, that’s for sure.”

There will be a total of 45 hours of live tournament coverage on Fox Sports and Kayo, starting at 8:30pm AEST Thursday night.

US Open

Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pennsylvania

Recent champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Past Aussie winners: David Graham (1981), Geoff Ogilvy (2006)

TV times: Live 8:30pm-10am Thursday, Friday; Live 12am-10am Sunday; Live 1am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field

Cam Davis

Age: 30

US Open appearances: 2

Best US Open finish: MC (2023, 2024)

Best finish in a major: T4, 2023 PGA Championship

PGA TOUR wins: 2

How he qualified: Top 5 players in the 2025 FedExCup standings, not otherwise exempt, as of May 19

Jason Day

Age: 37

US Open appearances: 12

Best US Open finish: 2nd (2011, 2013)

Best finish in a major: Won, 2015 PGA Championship

PGA TOUR wins: 13

How he qualified: Top 60 points leaders and ties from Official World Golf Ranking, as of May 19

Ryan Fox (NZ)

Age: 38

US Open appearances: 6

Best US Open finish: T41st (2018)

Best finish in a major: T16, 2019 Open Championship

PGA TOUR wins: 2

How he qualified: From the current Official World Golf Rankings, the top 60 points leaders and ties as of June 9, 2025

Min Woo Lee

Age: 26

US Open appearances: 3

Best US Open finish: T5 (2023)

Best finish in a major: T5, 2023 US Open

PGA TOUR wins: 1

How he qualified: Top 60 points leaders and ties in the Official World Golf Ranking, as of May 19

Marc Leishman

Age: 41

US Open appearances: 11

Best US Open finish: T14 (2022)

Best finish in a major: T2, 2015 Open Championship

PGA TOUR wins: 6

How he qualified: Shot 70-69—139 at Final Qualifying at Woodmont Country Club (North Course) in Maryland on June 2

Adam Scott

Age: 44

US Open appearances: 23

Best US Open finish: T4 (2015)

Best finish in a major: Won, 2013 Masters

PGA TOUR wins: 14

How he qualified: Players who qualified and were eligible for the season-ending 2024 Tour Championship

Cameron Smith

Age: 31

US Open appearances: 9

Best US Open finish: 4th (2023)

Best finish in a major: Won, 2022 Open Championship

PGA TOUR wins: 6

How he qualified: Winner of 2022 Open Championship