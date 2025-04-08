How to follow the Masters - PGA of Australia

It is a love affair that has gone largely unrequited over the past 90 years yet five Australians will seek to woo Augusta National Golf Club when the Masters Tournament tees off late on Thursday night.

The champion in 2013, Adam Scott returns for a 24th time for his 94th consecutive major championship start and will be joined by four fellow Aussies who all finished inside the top 30 12 months ago.

Runner-up to Dustin Johnson in 2020, few players have shown a greater affinity for Augusta National than Cameron Smith.

The 2022 Open champion fell just short of a win in four events on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and has just one top-10 finish in five LIV Golf starts this season.

The new father insists that the results are not reflective of the work he and coach Grant Field have done and that he is ready to match creativity with a technically superior swing.

“I feel like I’ve done a lot of really good stuff,” Smith said on Aussies At The Masters on Fox Sports.

“I feel like I haven’t been as creative. I’ve done a lot of technical work, particularly with the longer clubs.

“Augusta for me, typically brings out my creative side and hitting those weird and wonderful shots that you have to hit around there.

“I’m really looking forward to getting there to take that next step because I feel like my technique is so much better than in years past.”

Few players arrive at Augusta for the 2025 Masters with as much excitement about their prospects as Min Woo Lee.

The 26-year-old shot a record 6-under 30 on the front nine in the final round on his way to a tie for 14th on debut in 2022 and shot a Sunday 69 last year to earn a share of 22nd.

Given his win a fortnight ago at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, the prospect of ‘Chef Woozy’ having an opportunity to set the menu for the Champions Dinner has never looked greater.

He has missed the cut in his past four starts on the PGA TOUR but Cam Davis can call upon the memories of 2024 where he finished tied for 12th while Jason Day has three top-five finishes on his Masters resume.

The Masters

2024 champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie winners: Adam Scott (2013)

TV times: Live 4am-7am Thursday (Par 3 Contest); Live 12:30am-5am (Featured Groups), Live 5am-9:30am Friday, Saturday; Live 12am-2am (Featured Groups), Live 2am-9am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Aussies in the field

Cameron Davis

Previous appearances: 2 (2022, 2024)

Best finish: T12 (2024)

Last start: T12 in 2024

Low round: 69 (Rd 1, 2024)

Jason Day

Previous appearances: 13 (2011-2021, 2023-2024)

Best finish: T2 (2011)

Last start: T30 in 2024

Low round: 64 (Rd 2, 2011)

Min Woo Lee

Previous appearances: 3 (2022-2024)

Best finish: T14 (2022)

Last start: T22 in 2024

Low round: 69 (Rd 4, 2024)

Adam Scott

Previous appearances: 23 (2002-2024)

Best finish: 1st (2013)

Last start: T22 in 2024

Low round: 66 (Rd 4, 2012)

Cameron Smith

Previous appearances: 8 (2016, 2018-2024)

Best finish: T2 (2020)

Last start: T6 in 2024

Low round: 66 (Rd 4, 2018)