How Lamb is building better golfers - PGA of Australia

From his years playing on tours around the world, Brad Lamb had an innate understanding of how a fully-functioning body was crucial in executing an effective golf swing.

Coming through the Victorian Institute of Sport system alongside the likes of Geoff Ogilvy and Aaron Baddeley, Lamb was exposed to the benefits of physical fitness in playing better golf.

He worked with trainer Martine Dennis to get the best out of his body and now he and Dennis have joined forces to offer a revolutionary indoor golf centre in Geelong.

The Golf Institute is not simply an indoor golf facility boasting five simulator bays but a space where everyday golfers can be exposed to the same type of physical training that players on tour receive on a weekly basis.

“We’re exposing the average person to what an elite player gets in terms of training and practising properly,” said Lamb.

“The good eye of a coach and someone who can help them with their body in combination.”

After 14 years of coaching at Barwon Valley Golf Club, Lamb understood the tendencies of club golfers seeking to save shots from their game.

They would express good intentions of incorporating stretching and training into their golf development, yet carrying it forward proved more challenging.

When an opportunity to be part of an indoor facility presented itself, Lamb explored the concept of providing instruction and golf-specific training in the one space.

“I saw from my mentor Gary Edwin’s indoor facility on the Gold Coast that you can influence a person’s technique better in a controlled environment,” said Lamb.

“But the other component from my perspective is helping people understand how their body is so important for not just swinging the golf club, but their function of everyday life.

“That’s why we’ve got a crossover of half exercise, half golf.”

Key to that was engaging Dennis, who is now an accredited Exercise Physiologist and founder of the Springys exercise system.

Upstairs in The Golf Conditioning Centre are eight Springys systems along a 35-metre wall where classes are held and individuals can warm up prior to their lessons.

Osteopath Sandy Stewart from Renew Wellness Collective will be joining the team in the first week of December for the launch of Golf Wellness, where he will offer Pilates and Springys classes.

Combined with the Springys app that offers more than 700 individual exercises, Lamb and his team can prescribe holistic and individual programs for every person who walks through The Golf Institute front door.

“For a person who’s functionally poor and got issues with their hips or their knees or their shoulder, then lifting weights is the last thing they need to be doing,” Lamb said of identifying the type of exercises he wanted to incorporate in the facility.

“I wanted to create a space where it felt very modern but I wanted the feeling of movement and space. “We just want people to feel happy about their golf and happy about their bodies. And if we can combine the two, then we’re doing all right.”