Hopewell tops Asian Tour Qualifying School - PGA of Australia

Hayden Hopewell finished on top and Jack Thompson snared the final spot as five Aussies advanced from Stage C of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand.

A total of 23 players booked a spot at Final Stage of the Asian Tour Q School at the Blue Canyon Country Club’s Lakes course in Phuket, Hopewell’s four-round total of 13-under seeing him tie Korea’s Jaewoong Eom for medalist honours.

Underlying his decision to turn professional ahead of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in December, Hopewell was consistent all week, rounds of 69-68-69-69 comfortably ensuring his pursuit of an Asian Tour card would continue.

Queensland’s Kade McBride closed with an even-par round of 72 to finish tied for sixth at 10-under, Deyen Lawson one shot further back at nine-under in a share of ninth.

Hopewell’s fellow West Australian rookie and reigning Australian Amateur champion, Connor McKinney, produced a brilliant round of six-under 66 to play his way into Final Stage while Thompson had to go an extra hole to earn his spot.

A second straight round of three-under 69 saw Thompson finish tied with Japan’s Genki Okada at four-under par, Thompson securing the 23rd and final spot.

The First Qualifying Stage of the 2023 Asian Tour Qualifying School continues next week in Thailand with Section D taking place at the Thana City Country Club in Bangkok and Section E taking place at the Springfield Royal Country Club (B & C) in Hua Hin.

More than 240 hopefuls will be vying to qualify for the Final Stage across the two venues next week.