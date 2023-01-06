Hopewell T2 at halfway mark of Asian Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hayden Hopewell is positioned to play his way into Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School at the halfway mark of Stage One in Thailand.

An eagle at the par-5 15th delivered a timely jump up on the leaderboard on Thursday, his round of four-under 68 elevating him into a share of second at seven-under par through 36 holes.

He sits three back of Korean Joonhyeong Jeon and ideally placed to advance from Blue Canyon Country Club to the five-round Final Stage from January 18.

Winner of the 2020 WA Open as an amateur, Hopewell turned professional prior to the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and has made an impressive start to his pro career.

He made the cut at Royal Queensland Golf Club and backed that up with a tie for 10th at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and tie for ninth at the Gippsland Super 6.

He leads the 13-strong Australian contingent this week in Thailand, one ahead of Gold Coaster Kade McBride.

McBride has returned consecutive rounds of three-under 69 to sit tied for sixth at six-under, Deyen Lawson one stroke further back in a tie for eighth at five-under.

It is expected that approximately 20 players will progress to Final Stage, Aussies Elvis Smylie (T17), Connor McKinney (T17), Mitchell Varley (T23), Jake McLeod (T29) and Daniel Fox (T29) all within range with two rounds to play.