Leishman and Hillier join field at Royal Queensland - PGA of Australia

One of Australia’s most distinguished professionals from the past 20 years, Victoria’s Marc Leishman, and New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier, who triumphed at the British Masters this year, have locked in to play at both the PGA at Royal Queensland (November 23-26) and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes on (November 30-December 3).



Leishman, a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR and former world No.12, is coming off a strong year in LIV Golf where he had three top-10s, highlighted by a second in Chicago and third in London, to finish 18th in the end-of-season standings.



Although he has contended regularly in both Aussie majors, the 40-year-old is still searching for his first Australian Open and Australian PGA title.



Hillier has been enjoying a breakout year on the DP World Tour, claiming the biggest win of his career at the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo which saw his Official World Ranking improve from 265 to a career-best 136.



He finished eagle-birdie-eagle-par at The Belfry to card a final round 66 and had to wait for an hour for confirmation of his victory after an early start.



The two-time NZ Amateur champion has added in another three top-10 finishes to sit inside the top 30 on the 2022/23 Race to Dubai standings.



The new additions for the Summer of Golf on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia join a star-studded list of starters that includes leading Australians Cam Smith, Cam Davis, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and defending ISPS HANDA Australian Open champion Adrian Meronk, of Poland.



Tickets for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship are available via ticketek.com.



