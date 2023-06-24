Herbert on the move at Travelers - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert hasn’t had the season he wanted on the PGA Tour but he’s put himself in a great position to challenge for the Travelers Championship over the final two rounds.

A second round six-under-par 64, which came off the back of an improved putting performance, jumped the Victorian to a tie for seventh place, six shots behind the leaders, Americans Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy.

Herbert is joined at nine-under by fellow Aussie Min Woo Lee (65), with Adam Scott one shot better off in a tie for fifth after following his brilliant opening round of 62 with a 68 on day two.

After missing the last three cuts, Herbert was looking for a turnaround and it came with a blistering 30 on the front nine at TPC River Highlands.

“It’s kind of a tale of like two different tours,” the 27-year-old said of his season so far.

“I’m playing great in Europe and had a garbage season on the PGA Tour.

“(I) haven’t been able to capitalise on results when I got myself into a decent position to do that.

“I’m just I’m 150 odd on the FedExCup and not even close to where I want to be.

“It’s been tough to sort of deal with that and just managing my emotions and expectations.

“This is my second full season on the PGA TOUR, so it’s just a new challenge of figuring out how to play out here, how to beat these guys, play these golf courses better than them.

“I think when I do get better results it’s going to feel even better because I have gone through this struggle.”

Jason Day (71-64) is tied for 49th at five-under alongside Cam Davis (65-70) as all five Aussies in the field qualified for the final 36 holes.