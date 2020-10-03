Herbert holds halfway lead at Scottish Open

Lucas Herbert made the most of favourable conditions to take a one shot lead into the weekend at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

The Australian added a second round of 65 to his opening 66 at The Renaissance Club to top the leaderboard at 11 under par as he goes in search of a second European Tour title in 2020 following his victory in Dubai in January.

“I’m pretty happy. To be honest I turned up here on Wednesday and hit it all over the place. Sort of not really expecting too much the last few days, but it’s kind of all come together nicely,” Herbert said.

“Links golf is a lot of fun and it’s definitely a different challenge from probably what we play most of the year. It takes some imagination and I feel like I’ve got a fair bit of that, so it’s good fun. You come back here every year and you kind of learn new things and add to your knowledge about the golf course, things that you just don’t spot the first time around, so the more times you can play it the better.

✅ Lowest round of the year

✅ Leader by one



The best of Lucas Herbert's second round at the #ASISO.#RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/IkJ1FpSxKv — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 2, 2020

“A second victory would be great at the moment, but yeah, Rolex Series would be pretty cool. I would like to look at Johnny walking around with a gold caddie bib on, so that’s definitely something that I’d like to do. I really haven’t played that well in the Rolex Series so far in my career, so it would be a good step forward this week to put in a good result, whether it’s a win or whether it’s a top 10 or a top 20. I think that would be a good step forward.”

South Australian Wade Ormsby remains in the mix, currently tied for 9th at 6-under the card.

Maverick Antcliff, Min Woo Lee and Scott Hend also progress to the weekend, sitting T28, T41 and T53 respectively.

On the Korn Ferry Tour Australians Curtis Luck and Brett Coletta sit just one stroke off the lead with two rounds to play at the Savannah Golf Championship.