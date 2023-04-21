Herbert defies travel ‘debacle’ to lead in Japan - PGA of Australia

He played the course sight unseen on day one. On day two, Lucas Herbert made nine birdies in a round of seven-under 63 to take a share of the lead at the ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan.

A two-time winner on the DP World Tour, Herbert’s departure from the US earlier in the week was delayed. Storms in Orlando meant that he missed his connecting flight in New York, forcing the Victorian to skip the Wednesday pro-am and tee it up Thursday without the benefit of a practice round.

Following a round of three-under 67 in Round 1 where he leant on the homework done by caddie Nick Pugh, Herbert was out early on Friday to unleash a birdie barrage.

Starting his second round with a birdie on the 10th hole, Herbert made bogey on 11 before picking up shots at 13, 14, 16 and 17 to turn in four-under.

He started the front nine with sixth birdie, dropped a shot on four and then birdied five, seven and nine to draw level with Thai superstar Jazz Janewattananond (63) and Scotland’s Grant Forrest (62) at 10-under par.

They are one stroke clear of Germany’s Maximillian Kieffer with Japanese favourite Takumi Kanaya (66), England’s Jordan Smith (66) and South African Deon Germishuys (68) tied for fifth at eight-under.

NINE birdies in round two for @lhgolf5 💪#ISPSHandaChampionship — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) April 21, 2023

Rather than viewing his limited preparation as a negative, Herbert said that seeing the course for the first time on Thursday may have in fact worked to his advantage.

“It was a bit of a travel debacle getting here. It might have been a bit of a blessing in disguise,” Herbert reasoned.

“Out on the course you can just commit to a shot a bit easier and not know what is left or right. You don’t have the same memories from hitting bad shots in the practice round, or knowing where the bad places are. Just stand up, look at a target, and hit it.

“Nick, my caddie, got here when he should have and did all the work for me. That speaks a lot to why we are 10-under through 36 holes.”

An ISPS HANDA Ambassador, Herbert is relishing a return to Japan as he looks ahead to a rare mid-year return to Australia.

“It’s nice to be back, love being back in Japan,” said Herbert.

“Great to be part of the ISPS HANDA group as well. There are a bunch of guys here with logos on chests, sleeves, hats. It’s great to be around them, and to catch up with a bunch of friends you don’t get to see much (after playing in the US).

“This week allows me to get back home to Australia next week as well, so it has been a good trip.”

As Herbert surged it proved to be a difficult day for Japan Golf Tour regular Brad Kennedy.

After a 65 on day one, Kennedy fell outside the top 40 with a round of two-over 72.