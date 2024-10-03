 Henwood steals Wyong win with monster birdie - PGA of Australia

Henwood steals Wyong win with monster birdie


It took 17 holes to make a putt of any length but Adam Henwood made one when it mattered to take the Austbrokers Wyong Legends Pro-Am at Wyong Golf Club.

Joint winner with Chris Taylor at Glen Innes a week ago, Henwood battled away without luck for much of his round on Wednesday.

Despite the rain the course had received in the days prior the playing surfaces were impeccable, Henwood finally chasing in with birdies on 16 and 17 for a round of 3-under 68 and a one-stroke win from Taylor (69) and Peter Lonard (69).

“I couldn’t get a putt to save myself,” Henwood lamented of his early struggles.

“I hit it to about half a foot on 16 and holed about a 50-footer up two tiers with about 15 feet of break on 17. It was hilarious.

“If you can’t get a four-footer or six-footer for the day, might as well hole a 50-footer.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Carrying on his good form of recent weeks, Henwood made a steady start to his round.

His first birdie of the day came at the par-5 third and was followed a short time later by a second at the par-3 seventh.

After making the turn in 2-under, Henwood dropped a shot at the par-4 11th but finished in a flurry with birdies at the par-5 16th and par-3 17th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“After the rain they’ve had, I actually thought we were going to have a bit of a boggy mess,” Henwood admitted.

“I thought the greens would be pretty scarred up and pretty bumpy, but it was amazing. The fairways were great.

“It played really long and the greens were just pure; it was really surprising.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
1          Adam Henwood          68
T2        Peter Lonard                69
T2        Chris Taylor                  69
T4        Brad Burns                   70
T4        Terry Price                    70
T6        Grahame Stinson         71
T6        David McKenzie           71
T6        Andre Stolz                  71
T6        Tim Elliott                     71
T6        Lucas Bates                  71
T6        Leigh McKechnie           71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays on the Central Coast on Thursday for the Magenta Shores Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores Country Club before moving on to Shelly Beach Golf Club on Friday for the Hahn Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am.


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Henwood steals Wyong win with monster birdie
Let her Cook: Jess primed for Women’s PGA Cup debut
Aussies on Tour: Duo within reach of US Tour promotions
Elliott rides hot putter to Toronto Legends victory
Media Centre