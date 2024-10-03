Henwood steals Wyong win with monster birdie - PGA of Australia

It took 17 holes to make a putt of any length but Adam Henwood made one when it mattered to take the Austbrokers Wyong Legends Pro-Am at Wyong Golf Club.

Joint winner with Chris Taylor at Glen Innes a week ago, Henwood battled away without luck for much of his round on Wednesday.

Despite the rain the course had received in the days prior the playing surfaces were impeccable, Henwood finally chasing in with birdies on 16 and 17 for a round of 3-under 68 and a one-stroke win from Taylor (69) and Peter Lonard (69).

“I couldn’t get a putt to save myself,” Henwood lamented of his early struggles.

“I hit it to about half a foot on 16 and holed about a 50-footer up two tiers with about 15 feet of break on 17. It was hilarious.

“If you can’t get a four-footer or six-footer for the day, might as well hole a 50-footer.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Carrying on his good form of recent weeks, Henwood made a steady start to his round.

His first birdie of the day came at the par-5 third and was followed a short time later by a second at the par-3 seventh.

After making the turn in 2-under, Henwood dropped a shot at the par-4 11th but finished in a flurry with birdies at the par-5 16th and par-3 17th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“After the rain they’ve had, I actually thought we were going to have a bit of a boggy mess,” Henwood admitted.

“I thought the greens would be pretty scarred up and pretty bumpy, but it was amazing. The fairways were great.

“It played really long and the greens were just pure; it was really surprising.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Adam Henwood 68

T2 Peter Lonard 69

T2 Chris Taylor 69

T4 Brad Burns 70

T4 Terry Price 70

T6 Grahame Stinson 71

T6 David McKenzie 71

T6 Andre Stolz 71

T6 Tim Elliott 71

T6 Lucas Bates 71

T6 Leigh McKechnie 71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour stays on the Central Coast on Thursday for the Magenta Shores Legends Pro-Am at Magenta Shores Country Club before moving on to Shelly Beach Golf Club on Friday for the Hahn Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am.