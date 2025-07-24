 Hensby one back as Alker leads Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Tamworth native Mark Hensby is poised to make another run at a senior major championship after a near flawless first day at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in London.

An area populated by many Aussies who played the European Tour around the turn of the century, Hensby looked right at home at Sunningdale Golf Club, starting the final senior major of 2025 with five straight birdies.

That hot streak would cool somewhat with two further birdies and a lone bogey over the following 13 holes, Hensby’s round of 6-under 64 just one stroke off the lead held by Kiwi Steven Alker (63).

A quartet of Aussies – Rod Pampling, Steve Allan, Scott Hend and Richard Green – all shot 2-under 68 to be tied 14th as defending champion KJ Choi (66), US Senior Open winner Padraig Harrington (67), Ernie Els (67) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) all made bright starts.

Hensby was tied with Harrington and Stewart Cink going into the final round of the US Senior Open before finishing fourth late last month, an experience he intends to draw upon over the coming three days.

“I learned a lot playing with Pádraig and Stewart the last day,” Hensby said.

“You don’t have to be perfect and, unfortunately, we feel like we have to. Pádraig played great the last nine holes and it was fun to be there and watch and competing, even though I wasn’t in contention the last nine holes.

“I haven’t played here before, but I love the golf course and my game has been kind of trending at times.

“Thank goodness it was good today.”

Out in 6-under 29, Hensby peppered the pins early on Thursday, aware that the front nine was more scoreable than the back.

“The first three holes I wasn’t outside three feet,” said the 54-year-old, who withdrew after Round 1 of the 2024 Senior Open.

“To be honest, the back nine probably is a little bit more difficult,. I mean, you’ve only got one par 5 and you’ve got that long par 3 and there’s a couple of tricky tee shots on the back nine. Not that the front is easy. But it’s definitely a little bit tougher today.”

Alker, who turns 54 on Monday, is bidding to win his second senior major title, three years on from his first at the Senior PGA Championship.

He mixed three birdies with a bogey over the front nine, before producing a flawless back nine that featured three further birdies and an eagle at the par-5 13th.

“I was just efficient today,” he said.

“Drove it in the fairway when I needed to and iron play was solid and just made some putts, especially on the back nine, just kind of kept things rolling.

“I bogeyed seven and after that, I just got a bit of momentum and kept it going.”

Round 1 Australasian scores
1          Steven Alker (NZ)         -7
2          Mark Hensby               -6
T14      Steve Allan                   -2
T14      Scott Hend                   -2
T14      Rod Pampling              -2
T14      Richard Green              -2
T26      Cameron Percy             -1
T42      Greg Chalmers             E
T42      Stuart Appleby             E
T42      Michael Campbell (NZ) E
T42      Mark Brown (NZ)          E
T69      Michael Long (NZ)        +1
T87      Michael Wright            +2
T126    David Bransdon           +5

Round 2 tee times AEST
4:35pm            Cameron Percy
5:13pm            Mark Brown (NZ)
6:30pm            Stuart Appleby
6:46pm            Richard Green
9:25pm            David Bransdon
9:36pm            Mark Hensby
9:52pm            Michael Long (NZ)
10:03pm          Rod Pampling
10:25pm          Scott Hend
10:58pm          Steven Alker (NZ)
11:25pm          Michael Campbell (NZ)
11:36pm          Greg Chalmers, Steve Allan
12:31am          Michael Wright


