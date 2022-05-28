Hawkes reigns again at King Island Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian Simon Hawkes reignited his love affair with the courses of King Island to claim a second Air Adventure King Island Pro-Am.

The fifth edition of a tournament that brings together PGA Professionals and club members to play world-class courses at Cape Wickham and Ocean Dunes attracted teams from Tasmania, Queensland, South Australian, New South Wales and Victoria.

A 36-hole Stableford event for the 25 professionals is played in conjunction with Teams and Amateur events and once again it was Hawkes who emerged triumphant.

King Island locals referred to the 20km/h breeze out of the north-east as ideal conditions and Hawkes took advantage on day one, his 37 Stableford points at Cape Wickham giving him a two-point buffer from Hayden Webb (Settlers Run) and three clear of Cardinia Beaconhills Golf Links Director of Golf Dylan Higgins.

Hawkes found the going a little tougher on day two but managed to fire an even-par 36 points at Ocean Dunes to finish the 36 holes on 73 points.

Cathedral Lodge’s Director of Golf Matt Jager was the only player to threaten Hawkes’ position at the top of the leaderboard, making birdie at nine to turn in 17 points.

Jager then eagled the 12th and birdied the 13th and 15th to further narrow the gap and arrived at the final hole needing a further birdie for 41 points to match Hawkes.

Unfortunately for Jager he could only manage a par at the last, leaving him one point shy of top spot with a tournament total of 72 points.

The inaugural Air Adventure King Island Pro-Am champion, Hawkes said that the wind direction made scoring challenging across the two unforgettable days of golf.

“Whilst we have played here in stronger winds, the wind over the last two days has been really tricky,” said Hawkes.

“The north-east wind is not the prevailing breeze down here so it made the courses play pretty tough.

“I love coming to King Island and playing these world-class courses.

“I had a great team this year. The boys are golf junkies which made it a really enjoyable two days.

“The team at Air Adventure run a great event and one I look forward to playing in each year.”