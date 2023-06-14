Hart makes it four straight at Moranbah Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Tim Hart has taken an early lead in The Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series courtesy of a three-stroke win at the Moranbah Mini Earthmovers Pro-Am.

It was Hart’s fourth straight victory at Moranbah Golf Club and the Queenslander did it in style, shooting 10-under 62 in the second and final round for a 15-under total to finish three clear of Anthony Choat (65) with Doug Klein (67) solo third at 11-under.

A birdie straight out of the blocks at the par-5 second set the tone for the big-hitting Hart, who attacked the golf course at every opportunity.

Unaware of where he stood on the leaderboard until he had just two holes to play, Hart made four birdies on the trot from the fifth hole and was 6-under through nine holes after adding another birdie on 10.

He asked playing partner Brett Rankin for a leaderboard update with two holes to play, putting the result beyond doubt by picking up shots at both of his remaining two holes.

“My phone doesn’t work out here so I couldn’t look at the leaderboard all day,” Hart revealed.

“I asked ‘Bretto’ who I was playing with what the standings were with two to go so I knew I was a couple in front. I then managed to birdie the last two as well to put the nail in the coffin.”

The reigning adidas PGA Pro-Am Series champion, Hart has dominated the Mining Towns swing through Queensland the past few years and revelled in the comforts of Moranbah once again.

“It’s always good coming back here. I just seem to play well here,” he added.

“I think the course sets up well for me with a few drivers out there. If I can get that on a bit of a string I tend to get going early and then just keep going from there, knowing that you’ve got to stay aggressive.

“With the field that was out here this week you’ve just got to keep making birdies to try to keep them at bay and I managed to do that again.

“It was good to play well again and find my form a bit out here, which I tend to do each year.”

The Mining Towns Series moves on to Middlemount on Thursday for the Protech Middlemount Pro-Am where Hart is again the defending champion.

