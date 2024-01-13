Griffin one round away from drought-breaking win - PGA of Australia

A clinical 3-under 69 in tougher conditions than had been seen over the first two days of the Heritage Classic, sees Victorian Matt Griffin maintain his commanding position at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final day.

It’s not often that golfers welcome overcast conditions, but after the searing heat in the afternoon play yesterday, the lower temperatures were a pleasant surprise.

Beginning the day five shots clear, Griffin birdied his first hole, before reminding everyone that he can in fact make a mistake, recording his first bogey of the tournament on the par-3 third.

He was even on his day after 11-holes, still with a comfortable lead, but three consecutive birdies on holes 12 through 14 demonstrated that he wasn’t going to let anyone get any closer to him.

“It was a tougher day today with the conditions, it makes this course play more like it normally does,” he said.

Griffin sits at an astonishing 21-under after 54-holes, five shots ahead of Jak Carter at 16-under, and seven shots ahead of amateur Quinn Croker.

“The way Jak (Carter) played today, he played some great golf, so there’s obviously a low score that he’s got there,” said Griffin ahead of his final day grouping with Carter.

“Probably even par (tomorrow) is not good enough, so if I can make a lot of birdies I can take it out of everyone else’s hands.”

A win tomorrow would see Griffin re-enter the winners’ circle after a significant hiatus, his last professional win coming at the 2016 New Zealand Open.

“2018 and 19 were probably my two best years, and I had a couple of chances to win in Japan but there was some really good golf that took it away from me,” he said.

“Whilst I haven’t had a win, I feel like I’ve been close.

“I guess it’s in my hands tomorrow.”

Griffin’s closest chaser is South Australian Carter, who is hungry for his first Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win after a number of close finishes this year.

“I’m absolutely loving this place, it’s real good, it’s flush out there,” Carter beamed after his third round 69.

“I was not thinking after three rounds being this low and that I would be still five shots back.”

Carter will be playing with Griffin in the final group tomorrow along with Croker, so will be able to assess where he sits based on Griffin’s play and scoring.

“Whatever happens, happens you know, I will always just play my game,” said Carter.

Queensland amateur Croker is the closest challenger behind Carter at 14-under, with Kazuma Kobori, Nevan Basic and Josh Greer all a further two shots back at 12-under.

Outside of Griffin, arguably the most impressive performance of the day came from West Australian Braden Becker, who climbed 45-spots on the leaderboard after posting the equal low round of the day, a six under 66 alongside Alex Edge.