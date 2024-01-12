Griffin extends his lead in the heat at the Heritage Classic - PGA of Australia

Matthew Griffin has followed up his heroic course record-breaking opening round at the Heritage Classic, with an impressive 7-under 65 on day two.

It was certainly favourable to be out in the morning today, with the afternoon temperatures in the Yarra Valley reaching well into the 30s, and Griffin took advantage of his early tee time.

The Victorian sits at an incredible 18-under-par heading into the weekend and leads by a comfortable five-shots over Josh Greer and Jak Carter.

Following up yesterday’s effort was always going to be a tough ask, and with four holes to play on day two, Griffin was 3-under on his day.

Starting on the back nine, Griffin didn’t have the same closing holes to score on as he did yesterday, but that didn’t stop him his finishing with four birdies, finding a bit of leftover magic from round one.

“Starting after having such a low round is traditionally hard,” said Griffin.

“I felt the pins were a little bit tougher today, and whereas yesterday on the back nine I holed everything I looked at, today I had a run of holes there where I didn’t hole a putt.

“I kind of knew that you’re going to have to be something in the twenties (under par) to probably win.

“Today was just about trying to shoot as low a number as I can to, I guess get me close to that number that I want to be at over the weekend.”

It was a busy night for Griffin after his incredible 11-under 61 yesterday, with plenty of love and support coming through from friends and family.

“You get a lot more texts after a good round than you do bad … I’ll be very happy if my phone keeps blowing up over the weekend,” he said.

Photo: the spectators were out on day two at the Heritage Classic.

West Australian Greer, who recorded a 10-under 62 on day one, was also out to go low again in the morning on Friday.

In opposite fashion to Griffin however, Greer dropped three-shots on his closing holes, but still sits in a share for second at 13-under with South Australian Carter.

Playing consistent golf across the opening two days, with scores of 65 and 66, Carter has only dropped a solitary shot at the halfway mark.

The round of the day went to New South Welshman Corey Lamb, who fired a remarkable 9-under 63, to head into the weekend in a tie for fourth with amateur Quinn Croker.

Lamb, who only just made it through the pre-qualifying play-off on Monday and Tuesday (due to the earlier rain), was 8-under for his round at the turn and is certainly making the most of being in the field this week.

“Yeah it was weird, I was playing good, holed a lot of putts obviously, it was just so easy,” Lamb laughed.

“It was just like a golfer’s dream pretty much; everything just went in.”

The cut fell at 3-under par, with the top-50 and ties making it to the weekend.

