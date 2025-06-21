Green joins hunt for maiden senior major - PGA of Australia

One of only two bogey-free rounds of day two has catapulted Victorian Richard Green into the mix for a senior major breakthrough at the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.

Heavy ground led officials to play preferred lies for the second straight day, Green and fellow Aussie Michael Wright taking full advantage to move into the top 10 at the halfway point.

Incredibly, Green and Wright were the only players in the field without a blemish on their cards in Round 2, Green posting 3-under 67 as Wright matched the low round of the day, a 4-under 66.

The pair are now in a tie for sixth at 2-under par, three back of New Zealand’s Steven Alker (67), American Tim Petrovic (66) and Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez (68).

It is a familiar position for Green who finished runner-up twice in senior majors last year among five for the season, a first Champions Tour win proving elusive for the 54-year-old.

Starting Round 2 with a birdie at the par-4 10th, Green turned in 2-under courtesy of a birdie at 18, keeping his card clean with an impeccable short game that saw him get up-and-down each of the four times he missed the green.

Wright needed to make par saves just twice as he hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation to climb 23 spots up the leaderboard.

Tied for seventh at Firestone 12 months ago – his best result in a senior major – Wright made just one birdie in his opening 11 holes on Friday but picked up shots at 12, 15 and 17 to book a later tee time alongside Retief Goosen and KJ Choi.

Queenslander Rod Pampling was the only other Aussie to go sub-70 in Round 2, making birdie at three of his final five holes to make a late charge into a tie for 30th.

Round 2 Australasian scores

T1 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-67—135

T6 Richard Green 71-67—138

T6 Michael Wright 72-66—138

T9 Mark Hensby 69-70—139

T14 Cameron Percy 69-71—140

T21 Steve Allan 71-71—142

T30 Rod Pampling 75-68—143

T30 David Bransdon 72-71—143

T52 Stuart Appleby 73-73—146

T58 Greg Chalmers 73-74—147

T65 John Senden 77-72—149

Round 3 tee times AEST

1:30am Rod Pampling, David Bransdon

2:12am Steve Allan

2:12am* Stuart Appleby

2:23am* Greg Chalmers

2:33am Cameron Percy

2:44am Mark Hensby

2:54am* John Senden

3:05am Michael Wright

3:15am Richard Green

3:26am Steven Alker (NZ)

* Starting from 10th tee