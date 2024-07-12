Green continues major hot streak at Kaulig Companies Championship - PGA of Australia

For the third consecutive senior major championship, Australian Richard Green sits inside the top-3 after the first round, with the left hander opening the Kaulig Companies Championship with a 3-under round of 67.

Part of an 11-strong Australasian contingent teeing it up in the formerly titled Senior Players Championship, Green continued his recent habit of starting well at the biggest events to sit one back of leading pair Duffy Waldorf and defending champion Steve Stricker.

“It’s probably one of the tougher courses that we play on Tour and it’s really, really rewarding to have shot a good score. I’m still playing pretty well, so very happy,” Green said.

“Same old stuff, just trying to hit good golf shots. Golf’s an ongoing test and got to ride the ups and downs a little bit sometimes.

“It’s been up for a bit for me, so I’m just going to just go with it as long as I can and keep working.”

Sharing third with Kenny Perry, Green sits one ahead of ahead of Kiwi senior major winner Steve Alker, who opened with 2-under, with Mark Hensby, Cam Percy and Fijian Vijay Singh another shot back and in a share in 10th.

Michael Wright also sitting inside the top-20 on even par and sharing 17th following round one at Firestone Country Club.

Chasing his first win on the PGA TOUR Champions having made 42 of 43 cuts in his career since turning 50, with 10 top-10s, Green made bogey early in his round at the 12th after starting on the 10th tee.

That was the lone dropped shot of the day for the Victorian, who got back to level par with birdie at the par-4 14th.

Runner-up at the KitchenAid Senior PGA and third at the US Senior Open in his last two major starts, Green climbed the leaderboard during his back nine on a day when only 16 players broke par.

Birdies at the first and second followed by another at the sixth.

“I love these events, I love all the Champions Tour events that we play. The majors are a highlight obviously. It’s a great place to test your game out and test out who you are as a golfer,” Green said.

“For me, like I said before, to come off and play – and have played well on this golf course, which I rate as a difficult one, it’s rewarding, very rewarding.”

Of the other Australians, Steve Allan, Rod Pampling and Stuart Appleby sit in a tie for 36th at 2-over-par and still in the mix with three rounds to play and only four shots out of the lead.

Greg Chalmers another shot further back after opening with a 3-over 73 and John Senden rounding out the contingent at 5-over-par.

The Aussies perhaps seeking out Green for some additional help on how to approach the Ohio course where he was tied 35th last year.

“I think it’s the accuracy that’s required off the tee. You’ve got to be so, so accurate. I call a lot of these trees around here overhead bunkers,” he said.

“They sort of come into play, they overhang the fairways a little bit, so it tightens the fairways even more. You’ve got to be in the right part of the fairway to have a go at the pin on some holes.

“I think the more you play Firestone, the more you understand it. I haven’t played it as much as some of the guys, but I’ve played enough.”

The Kaulig Companies Championship is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

Australasian Scores

T3 Richard Green -3

T5 Steven Alker -2

T10 Mark Hensby -1

T10 Cameron Percy -1

T10 Vijay Singh -1

T17 Michael Wright EV

T36 Steven Allan +2

T36 Rod Pampling +2

T36 Stuart Appleby +2

T47 Greg Chalmers +3

T67 John Senden +5