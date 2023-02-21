Golf’s peak bodies launch inaugural Women and Girls Month - PGA of Australia

Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia are today launching the inaugural Women and Girls Month. This March, Australian Golf’s peak bodies will celebrate women and girls, championing their participation in, and contribution to golf for the entire month.

The action-packed month is headlined by The Athena, a two-day made for television tournament that breaks the mould of a standard golf tournament and showcases the talent and personalities of Australia’s best young women golfers.

Golf Australia’s Head of Women and Girls Engagement, Tiffany Cherry said: “We’re so excited about Australian golf’s first Women and Girls Month. It will both celebrate the amazing work that’s already happening in the industry to get more women and girls into the game, while also hosting a number of fun events that cater to all levels of golfers – especially those that have never picked up a club!

“The entire golf community, from industry bodies to golf clubs and facilities, has been working hard to harness the post-covid boom in golf, and tailor the sport to be more fun, inviting and welcoming for women and girls.

“The fruits of this effort are being seen right now. Last year, of the 10,000 Australians that took part in a Get Into Golf program, most of them were women. We had nearly 700 young girls participate in the Australian Golf Foundation’s Junior Girls Scholarship program, an increase of more than 200 percent. While girls’ participation in MyGolf, our national junior participation program, grew again in 2022.

“Exciting things are happening in our sport, but we need to do more and that’s what Women and Girls Month is all about – celebrating the now, and paving the road to the future of golf.”

Find out more about Women and Girls Month here.