Golf mourns the passing of Sir Michael Hill - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia has joined the golf world in mourning the passing of groundbreaking jewellery magnate and golf visionary, Sir Michael Hill.

The driving force behind Michael Hill Jewellers passed at the age of 86 following a battle with cancer and will be remembered not only for his jewellery empire, but for channelling his passion for golf and his homeland into the resurrection of the New Zealand Open.

Now one of the marquee events on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule, the New Zealand Open was first staged at The Hills golf course near Queenstown in 2007 and Sir Michael was pivotal in its evolution into its current pro-am format.

Its success over the past decade has made it one of the most popular events each summer, for both professionals and their amateur playing partners alike, drawing titans of industry and sporting superstars from across the globe to tee it up in Queenstown.

The CEO of the PGA of Australia, Gavin Kirkman, shared his condolences on the passing of such an important figure for golf in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Michael,” Mr Kirkman said.

“The success of the New Zealand Open on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia owes so much not only to his generosity, but the spirit in which he gave it.

“I have no doubt that the growing stature of the New Zealand Open on the global stage has been inspirational to young golfers in New Zealand and to those professionals currently playing around the world.

“He has left an indelible mark on everyone who has had the good fortune to play the New Zealand Open over the past two decades and The Hills golf course that Sir Michael so lovingly created was a magnificent venue for the 10 occasions that it hosted and co-hosted the New Zealand Open.

“Sir Michael’s legacy will live on through the New Zealand Open and through the players he impacted along the way.”

A keen student of the violin who founded the Michael Hill International Violin Competition, Sir Michael spoke in a 2009 interview with Australian Golf Digest on not just his passion for golf, but why the New Zealand Open held such an important place in his heart.

“What is really great is being able to give something back to two extremely difficult things, golf and music,” Sir Michael said.

“That is a very odd combination and, just as important, with the New Zealand Open we are giving back to the community. To New Zealand and Australasia really, because I think our Australasian ties are becoming more and more important.”

With parents who were avid golfers, Sir Michael took up the sport at a young age and quickly turned his hand to course design.

He mowed 18 greens at the family’s property north of Whangarei and created holes using baked bean tins, the Red Star Golf Club soon becoming a popular hangout for fellow young golfers in the region.

“Looking back now it’s quite funny,” he added.

“The local boys would come along and would have to pay 1-and-6 to be a member and we had tournaments, just chipping and putting.

“It’s funny how these things come back later in life.”

Photo: Sir Michael Hill (right) with 2016 New Zealand Open champion Matthew Griffin and the late Mr Ishii, founder of Millbrook Resort. Credit: Photosport NZ