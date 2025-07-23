GOLF.com.au: The new digital home for golfers and fans in Australia to launch on October 2  - PGA of Australia

Golfers, fans and industry professionals will soon have a new digital home to engage with the sport as the launch of the golf industry’s new one-stop shop website, GOLF.com.au, is confirmed to go live on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

A joint initiative by the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia, GOLF.com.au brings together seven legacy websites including golf.org.au, pga.org.au and wpga.org.au, into a centralised, modern and mobile-friendly platform, delivering a unified digital experience for the first time in the sport’s history.

GOLF.com.au will serve as the digital home for everyone to connect around the game: from Australia’s 460,000-plus club members, the almost 4 million Australians who played golf last year, newcomers to the sport, fans of the professional tours and the more than 30,000 people who are employed or volunteer in the golf industry, including more than 3,000 PGA Professionals.

Whether you’re booking a tee time or finding a golf lesson, joining a clinic, tracking your handicap, following the latest leaderboard, or simply discovering where to play, GOLF.com.au brings it all together in one place, making it easier than ever to connect with the game.

“It puts every part of the golf experience at your fingertips, bringing together the tools, services and inspiration to help more people get into the game, stay connected as a player or immerse yourself as a fan,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“By uniting the industry around a single platform, we’re creating new opportunities to grow the sport and support everyone who plays, works, or enjoys golf in Australia.

“For the PGA of Australia, it gives fans and golfers the opportunity to connect with our Members like never before, whether it be following our Tours or finding their closest PGA Professional for expert golf advice.”

The new website will be the new home for golfers to access their GA Handicap, with an improved experience that allows golfers to track their progress and connect with friends.

The site also features a powerful “finder” tool, helping users discover places to learn, play or practice, whether that’s an 18-hole course, driving range, indoor golf centre, community clinic or their nearest PGA Professional.

“From long-time club members to those just picking up a club for the first time, we’ve designed this new digital experience for all golfers and fans,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“We know today’s golfers expect convenience, connection and a great experience, on and off the course.

“GOLF.com.au and the new handicap experience is built to meet those expectations now, while laying the foundations for more features and innovations to attract, engage and grow the golf community into the future.”

From launch on October 2, 2025, GOLF.com.au users will be able to: