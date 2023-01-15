Gippsland glory for Michel at Yarram Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Kyle Michel’s fondness for the courses of the Gippsland region in Victoria has yielded a two-stroke victory at the Purgar Paving Yarram Pro-Am at Yarram Golf Club.

A product of Shepparton, Michel was runner-up at the Gippsland Super 6 prior to Christmas and was tied for third at the Yarram pro-am two years ago.

He had to miss the 2022 event due to contracting COVID but picked up where he left off, peeling off six birdies in his final 10 holes to post seven-under 65 and finish two clear of Steven Jones (67) and Heritage Pro-Am champion Ben Ferguson (67).

While he finished with a flurry of birdies, Michel pointed to his start from the 14th tee for setting up the win.

“I got off to a pretty good start on what I thought was a tough stretch to start,” Michel said.

“I was able to make a lot of birdies in the back-end of my round and all in all pretty happy with it.

“The last couple of years I’ve played the pro-ams and the events down here and I really like the golf courses.

“Being a country golfer, it suits my game.

“I enjoy coming back here to Yarram. I wasn’t able to come here last year because I had COVID but the year before I had a good result here.”

Although he went down to Tom Power Horan in the final, Michel’s runner-up result at the Gippsland Super 6 will impact his starts in the second half of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Currently 26th on the Order of Merit, Michel is hoping to carry the form he showed on Sunday into the remaining events of the season.

“The goal is to finish as high as possible,” Michel said of his Order of Merit hopes.

“I was lucky enough to move up the re-rank after the Gippsland Super 6 so I’ll get some starts in some tournaments I probably would not have got into previously.

“I just want to make the most of that.”

