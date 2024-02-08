Gibson embracing bitter-sweet title defence - PGA of Australia

Rhein Gibson has been around long enough to know that you don’t want to be defending titles on the Korn Ferry Tour.

His first victory on the secondary circuit in the United States – the 2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am – led to a return to the PGA TOUR the following year.

Gibson’s 173rd Korn Ferry Tour start this week marks the first time he has defended a tournament win but admits he would rather be somewhere else.

As it did five years ago, his Astara Golf Championship win last year was meant to be the springboard to something better.

With top-10s in two of his three starts following a long-awaited return home to Australia, the New South Welshman seemed destined to earn one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards available on offer at the end of the regular season.

Yet just one top-10 in his last 17 starts saw the now 38-year-old fall to 40th on the moneylist… and with a title to defend the following season.

“It’s probably the one Tour where you don’t want to defend a title,” Gibson admitted.

“It’s the card I’ve been dealt and I’m happy to be here and looking forward to another good week.”

The perfect ending to a great week. 🏆@RheinGibson55 eagled the final hole of the 2023 @CountryBogota to win by four strokes, earning his second career win on the #KornFerryTour.#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/mPLmzjQguz — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 7, 2024

The Country Club de Bogota in Colombia has proven to be a place of significant success for Gibson.

In addition to last year’s win, a tie for eighth formed part of his 2019 season that earned promotion to the PGA TOUR and he has made the cut in all six appearances.

With a season-opening tie for 50th his best result in three starts this year to date, Gibson knows it is a good opportunity to tap into that past success and kick-start his 2024 campaign.

“Wherever you have played good before I think you have good feelings,” said Gibson.

“This was a good springboard last year; I just didn’t play well the second half of the year.

“It would be nice to get off to a good start again and hopefully I can do it here where I’ve done it in the past.”

Gibson’s title defence begins at 12:55am AEDT Friday morning with fellow Aussies Brett Drewitt (11:45pm), Curtis Luck (11:55pm) and Dimi Papadatos (1:05am) also in the field.

Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images