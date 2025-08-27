Garner, Kim share top spot at NSW/ACT Associate champs - PGA of Australia

Central Coast product Jordie Garner handled windy afternoon conditions best to produce the round of the day and take a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club.

While the sun was shining the wind blew strongly, keeping the majority of scores in check and with just two shots separating the top seven players on the leaderboard.

Following on from an even-par 73 on day one, Garner turned in 1-over on Wednesday but responded with four birdies and a lone bogey on the back nine, joining Ho-Tae Kim at 2-under through 36 holes.

In his first year of the Membership Pathway Program at Pennant Hills Golf Club in Sydney, Garner is excited to be once again contending in a major event.

“I wasn’t chuffed with my start,” said Garner, who had three bogeys in his first seven holes.

“I’ve been swinging it well so just keep hitting fairways and take advantage of the par 5s.

“Played smart and had a few more putts dropped today which was nice.

“I haven’t been in this position in a tournament since 2019 so I’m looking forward to the next two days.”

Kim, a PGA Associate based at Ryde-Parramatta Golf Club, backed up his 2-under round on Tuesday with an even par 73 in Round 2, also bouncing back after a rough start.

“Had a bit of a rough start with doubling the second hole but from there I battled through the front nine,” said Kim.

“Turned 1-over and then through the back nine, made a couple of pars here and there and then finished strong towards the end, making three birdies in a row on 16, 17, 18.”

Defending champion Will Bayliss (76) is the only other player under par with Round 1 leader Jordy McGarry (78), Campbell Jones (73), Angelo Bourandanis (73) and 2023 champ Jack Wright (74) all at even par.

The cut was set at 10-over-par, with exactly 50 players advancing to the final two days of play.

Round 3 tees off at 8am on Thursday morning with the feature group of Garner, Kim and Bayliss scheduled to tee off at 10:24am.

Round 2 scores