Gardner and Hollis to duel for Pampling Plate - PGA of Australia

Sunshine Coast pair Dylan Gardner and Ben Hollis will face off in the final of the 2022 Coca-Cola Pampling Plate after a day of upsets at Caboolture Golf Club.

Defending champion Mitch Smith (Sanctuary Cove) was a hot favourite in the morning quarter-final matches but came up against some stiff opposition in the form of Robert Spence.

The McLeod Country Golf Club Associate took the challenge up to Smith, his tee shot to one foot at the par-3 18th clinching a 2 up victory to turn the tournament on its head.

In contrast, Leon Trenerry took 24 holes to defeat AJ McCoy in their quarter-final clash.

Both players had ample opportunity to take victory both in normal play and early in the playoff holes yet neither could take an advantage, Trenerry ultimately doing enough to advance to the semi-finals.

Hollis (Bribie Island) defeated last year’s finalist Bailey Arnott 5&4 in his quarter-final, coming in on the back of victories in Associate events at Jindalee and Virginia.

Gardner (Pelican Waters) accounted for Cody Davis (Surfers Paradise) 4&3 to book his spot in the semi-finals where he would line up against giant killer Spence for a place in the final.

As expected, the pair engaged in a tight battle throughout the afternoon before Gardner sealed the win on the 17th hole 3&1.

“After Rob beat Mitch this morning I knew I had a battle on my hands as I did hear their match was one of high quality,” said Gardner.

“I missed the matchplay last year which hurt and really want to make amends this year and so far, so good.”

Hollis was taken all the way to the 18th hole before defeating Trenerry by the barest of margins, 1 up, to set up a 36-hole showdown with Gardner on Thursday.

“To be honest, after Leon’s marathon morning match I thought I may have had an easy afternoon,” said Hollis. “But he just kept coming at me and it was actually me who started to falter.

“It has been a wild month or so but I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

It is mouth-watering final as Hollis has been in superb form of late while Gardner has won more events than anyone this year and is the current leader of the Queensland Associates Order of Merit.

The 36-hole final will begin at 7.20am with the 18-hole consolation match between Trenerry and Spence beginning at 11.30am.

For all details including live scores click here.