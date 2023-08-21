Gale outlines path to Order of Merit crown - PGA of Australia

NT PGA champion Daniel Gale will plot his own path as he seeks to convert a drought-breaking win into a PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit crown and all of its associated rewards.

Gale outlines path to Order of Merit crown

Gale’s four-stroke victory at Palmerston Golf and Country Club on Sunday earned the New South Welshman 190 Order of Merit points, enough to move past PNG Open winner Lachlan Barker into the No.1 spot.

Just two events into the 2023/2024 season, Gale knows it is a marathon more than a sprint.

With his customary yellow bucket hat and a staccato swing all of his own, Gale is not one to follow the trend set by others.

Instead, with his first win in more than five years, Gale will plot a schedule that he believes will give him the best chance to snare a DP World Tour card, a start at the 2024 Open Championship and further tournament exemptions.

“I’m going to do it Daniel Gale’s way,” said Gale.

“I’m going to play the majority of the Aussie stuff, of course, but I’m probably not going to play everything.

“My sole focus is to do well in the big ones. I want to top the Order of Merit obviously but I’m not going to play everything.

“I’ve got a slightly different approach and just going to pick and choose a bit more with my schedule.”

1,939 days later, @danielgale96 is a PGA Tour of Australasia winner again 🏆#NTPGA pic.twitter.com/D8GfD6E9Hb — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 20, 2023

Reigning Order of Merit champion David Micheluzzi sparked his run last season with a breakthrough win at the WA PGA Championship in Kalgoorlie.

The Victorian played 15 of the 16 events that counted towards the Order of Merit, making it a three-win season with further victories at the NSW Open and TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

Chasing a second win on Tour, Gale was tied for the lead with amateur Jeffrey Guan through 54 holes before being overrun by Micheluzzi’s 9-under 61 on Sunday.

That week was one of four runner-up finishes since Gale won the 2018 SP PNG Open in his rookie season, relieved to finally convert consistently good results into a win.

“It has been building. A few runner-up finishes which has been frustrating,” Gale conceded.

“To get within one shot, two shots is brutal. It’s always brutal to finish second but it obviously means you’re playing well.

“What ‘Micha’ did at Bonnie Doon last year to get me when I had the lead and I played pretty decent in the final round, that’s just going to happen at times.

“I am over the moon. It hasn’t really fully sunk in yet but I’m just happy that I conquered all of my daily goals for today to get the job done.”

Runner-up at Final Stage of Qualifying School in April, Chris Crabtree’s second-place finish at Palmerston will enhance his chances of starts in the bigger events later this summer while Barker held onto second spot with a tie for ninth.

The Tour now has a six-week break before resuming with the Nexus Advisernet Bowra and O’Dea WA Open at Joondalup Country Club from October 5-8, the first of eight events in nine weeks.

2023/2024 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit (after NT PGA)

1 Daniel Gale 190.00 (1)

2 Lachlan Barker 168.43 (2)

3 Chris Crabtree 107.00 (1)

4 Jack Murdoch 80.25 (1)

5 Michael Wright 73.50 (2)

6 Tim Hart 66.59 (2)

7 Christopher Wood 51.31 (2)

T8 Andrew Kelly 50.50 (1)

T8 Matias Sanchez 50.50 (1)

T8 Ben Ferguson 50.50 (1)

Full Order of Merit standings

Photo: Taylah Somerville Photography