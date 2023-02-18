Gale, Guan set up Sunday showdown at TPS Sydney - PGA of Australia

Sydney pair Daniel Gale and Jeffrey Guan rode their luck on the wind to soar into a share of the lead in a drama-filled third round at TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

Grace Kim’s three-shot lead disappeared before she even had the chance to tee off on Saturday, Queensland’s Lawry Flynn rocketing to 14-under with a course record and equal Tour record score of 11-under 60.

She made a birdie to regain the lead at one but a double-bogey at two was a portent of things to come, her four-over 75 the second-worst score on a day traditionally associated with forward momentum for those in contention.

Paired together in the second last group, Gale and Guan both advanced their causes with matching rounds of six-under 65 to sit at 17-under through 54 holes, two clear of ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader David Micheluzzi (64).

Saturday heated up!



A fiery round sees new names jostling for pole position after day three



Flynn – who had a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th – finds himself in a share of fourth with Jordan Zunic (65), TPS Murray River champion Sarah Jane Smith (62) leading the women's contingent alongside Josh Geary (64) and Deyen Lawson (66) at 13-under par.

Flynn – who had a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th – finds himself in a share of fourth with Jordan Zunic (65), TPS Murray River champion Sarah Jane Smith (62) leading the women’s contingent alongside Josh Geary (64) and Deyen Lawson (66) at 13-under par.

As a storm cell loomed ominously over eastern Sydney, Gale and Guan put the hammer down with potentially tournament-defining tee shots on the back nine.

Gale ripped a drive to just four feet to set up eagle at the 293-metre par-4 12th while Guan, an 18-year-old amateur, bounced back from a flared tee shot that went out of bounds on 16 to thump his next to just short of the green at 17, getting up-and-down to draw within one of Gale.

Gale three-putted from the back edge of the 18th green to drop to 17-under as Guan played a superb chip from left of the putting surface to make par, ensuring a final-round pairing with Gale on Sunday afternoon.

Tied for eighth at last week’s Vic Open and a two-time runner-up last season, Gale will call on his SP PNG Open win of five years ago as he seeks a second PGA Tour of Australasia title.

“I know what it takes to win. I know how to win and I’ve done it before,” said Gale.

“Just keep on doing what I’ve been doing. Don’t need to change anything. The wind’s going to be completely opposite tomorrow so that’s going to change a few things potentially game-plan wise. Look through the book and plan. Try and get a game-plan set for tomorrow.”

Using the confidence of youth as his trump card, Guan already boasts three top-10 finishes in the professional ranks despite only finishing school last year.

He had a group of mates from The Australian Golf Club in the gallery on Saturday and is expecting even more family and friends on Sunday to watch him go toe-to-toe with some of Australia’s best male and female professionals.

“Because I have grown up playing so many tournaments and I’ve been lucky to have played in the final group quite a bit, it really helped my experience in playing bigger tournaments,” said Guan.

“I don’t think I should tell myself to be any more worried than I should be.”

In his second year as a professional, Flynn is also becoming accustomed to the pressures of playing late on a Sunday.

He shot 62 in the third round of the WA Open to earn a spot in the final group with Guan and Lawson and feels better prepared for a crack at a breakthrough tour title.

“Because I’ve had it a couple of times I’ll probably be more prepared for that final day,” said Flynn, who had two eagles, nine birdies and two bogeys in a round that matched Ernie Els, Paul Gow and Alistair Presnell as the lowest recorded in the history of the PGA Tour of Australasia.

“I feel like I’m pretty comfortable around this golf course, the layout suits me so just keep sticking to the plan and not let it get away from me.”

The competitors in the TPS All Abilities Sydney tee off today!



Our final group includes two-time Cameron Pollard, Geoff Nicholas and Julia Bowen.



Live scores ➡️ https://t.co/2dlAkkK9fu #TPSSydney | @Webex pic.twitter.com/J1wvMLtX3r — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) February 18, 2023

Seeking a third straight All Abilities Players Series win, Cameron Pollard is tied with Geoff Nicholas at the top after Round 1 of the TPS Sydney All Abilities with rounds of five-over 76.

The TPS Junior Players Series is also set for a thrilling final round with six players within two shots of the lead.

New South Wales Golf Club’s Ryan Wu and Royal Canberra’s Harry Whitelock lead the way with terrific rounds of one-over 73, one clear of Sienna Clarke (St Michael’s Golf Club) and Kayun Mudadana (New South Wales GC).

The final round will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo Sports from 12.30pm with the final group to tee off at 12.34pm AEDT.