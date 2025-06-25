Future golf leaders connect at PGA National School - PGA of Australia

Eighty golf leaders of tomorrow have spent the week connecting and building the knowledge base for their future careers at the 2025 PGA National School in Brisbane.

Conducted over three days at VOCO Brisbane and Victoria Park Golf Complex, Year 1 Associates in the PGA of Australia’s Membership Pathway Program (MPP) engaged in a range of immersive sessions and heard from golf industry experts.

Attendees were given the opportunity to learn, network, and refine their craft through practical workshops on full swing technique, junior golf delivery, and long game fitting with Titleist, to deep dives into coaching technology, career preparation and customer service, all integral skills that will help to shape their futures in the sport.

The program featured presentations from respected PGA partners Coca-Cola, Titleist CoachNow and Trackman and valued insights from a plethora of PGA Professionals.

In addition to Year 1 Associates in the MPP, the National School also welcomed four students from the Tour Professional Articulation. Adam Bland, Max McCardle, James Grierson and Shane O’Brien have extensive experience playing on both domestic and international tours and are now entering an exciting new phase of their golf careers. Their attendance was only possible due to the support provided by the program partner, Titleist/FootJoy, who are committed to supporting these students on their journey to Vocational Membership with the PGA.

With tailored breakout sessions and whole-group presentations, the National School continues to be an essential stepping stone in the journey of every PGA Associate, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to thrive in Australia’s golf industry.

Applications for the 2026 intake for the Membership Pathway Program open on July 1. To register your interest in taking the first step to becoming a PGA Professional, click here.