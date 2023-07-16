Fox fires in third round of Scottish Open - PGA of Australia

Kiwi Ryan Fox is building nicely towards next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, playing his way inside the top 20 in Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open.

A three-time winner on both the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the DP World Tour, Fox used a run of four straight birdies after the turn to rocket up the leaderboard at The Renaissance Club.

Out in the second group of the day, Fox dropped shots at eight and nine to turn in 1-over but two-putted from 20 feet for birdie at the par-5 10th to kick-start his charge.

The 36-year-old converted birdie chances from seven, 10 and eight feet at 11, 12 and 13 to make it four on the trot, adding another at 16 before making a closing bogey on 18.

His second consecutive round of 3-under 67 moved him into a tie for 18th at 7-under par, six shots back of 54-hole leader Rory McIlroy (67).

West Australian Min Woo Lee (69) is in a tie for 52nd alongside British Masters champion and great mate Daniel Hillier (72) while Victorian Lucas Herbert is in a tie for 69th after a third round that included three birdies, one bogey and a double-bogey at the par-5 16th.

Mark Hensby (69) and Rod Pampling (71) are both in a tie for eighth and six strokes from the lead shared by Harrison Frazar (70) and Steve Stricker (65) at the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.

A bogey-free 7-udner 65 has moved Cameron Percy into a tie for 14th through three rounds of the PGA TOUR Barbasol Championship while Stephanie Kyriacou is tied for second heading into the final round of the Dana Open on the LPGA Tour.

Linn Grant’s 9-under 62 was the only score better than Kyriacou’s 6-under 65 on day three at Highland Meadows Golf Club, Kyriacou to be paired with Grant in the final group as she seeks to make up a six-stroke deficit.

A two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour and in her second year on the LPGA Tour, Kyriacou’s best finish in America is a tie for 10th at last year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and just a few weeks ago at the Mizuho Americas Open.

The 22-year-old revealed after her round that after more than a decade using a Yes! putter, she put a Scotty Cameron Newport into the bag for the first time this week with immediate effect.

“It was either going to be really good or really bad,” Kyriacou joked. “So I’m glad it was really good.

“I holed some nice putts, I’ve given myself some opportunities as well, which has been good but really converted them.”

Although six strokes off the lead, Kyriacou has not ruled out reeling Grant in over the final 18 holes as she chases a breakthrough LPGA Tour win.

“I haven’t really put myself in contention too much so I need to kind of figure out how to deal with that,” she conceded.

“I know Linn’s having a really good day today so I’m just going to do the same thing and then hopefully I can follow in her footsteps.”

Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images