Four-way tie at Portsea Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The evergreen Peter Fowler has continued his strong start to the 2022 SParms Legends Tour season with a share of top spot at the Higgins Coatings Portsea Legends Pro-Am at Portsea Golf Club.

The Mornington Peninsula was at its picturesque best and Portsea in pristine condition, Fowler’s round of four-under 67 matched by reigning Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz, Richard Backwell and John Onions.

Tied for second behind Mike Harwood at Portarlington on Monday, Fowler paid tribute to the Portsea playing surfaces as he rattled off five birdies in his round of 67.

“It was a pleasure to play from such pristine fairways which helped my wedge play,” Fowler said.

“Perfect surfaces helped me roll in a few good putts.”

Forty-eight players teed it up with Martin Peterson finishing just outside the four-way tie at the top with a round of 68, Denis Brosnan bettering his age by four with a 1-over 72.

The next event on the SParms Legends Tour is the Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am at Mandalay Golf Course on Thursday.