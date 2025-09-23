Four Open spots on offer on PGA Tour of Australasia - PGA of Australia

Four players will earn exemptions into the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale through performances across the remainder of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

The R&A announced overnight an extension of the existing agreement that will see the top three non-exempt players at the Australian Open at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December and the winner (or leading non-exempt player) of the 105th New Zealand Open in late February earn direct entry to The Open from July 16-19.

The Australian Open has offered a pathway to The Open for a number of years, 2024 champion Ryggs Johnston, Curtis Luck and Marc Leishman teeing it up at Royal Portrush this year along with 2025 New Zealand Open champion Ryan Peake and Order of Merit winner, Elvis Smylie.

The Australian Open and New Zealand Open are both part of The Open Qualifying Series, which includes 15 events in 13 countries.

Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and its global nature is reflected in the number of outstanding opportunities we offer to golfers to qualify for the Championship through our exemptions and professional tour events held internationally each year.

“The Open Qualifying Series generates great excitement and intrigue each year as players compete to earn a coveted place in the Championship and so we look forward to seeing what stories emerge in the months ahead and the field coming together as we get closer to staging another memorable Open at Royal Birkdale next July.”

The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, the Japan Open and the Link Hong Kong Open have been added to The Open Qualifying series schedule following the joint announcement made last month by The R&A and Augusta National Golf Club to align aspects of the qualification criteria for The Open and the Masters Tournament.

The Australian Open, the 105th New Zealand Open, the Mizuno Open, the KOLON Korea Open and an additional event to be confirmed later this year by the Asian Tour will join the Japan Open and the Link Hong Kong Open as events being held in Asia-Pacific which offer qualifying places in The Open, while golfers will also be able to qualify via the Investec South African Open Championship.

Regional and Final Qualifying events, which are open to professional and amateur golfers worldwide who meet the entry criteria, will take place at venues around Great Britain and Ireland in June ahead of the Championship.

A new Last-Chance Qualifier will be played at Royal Birkdale on Monday, July 13.

The field of 12 players competing for the final place in the Championship will be determined using an approach which complements the existing qualification criteria for The Open.

Credit: Photosport NZ