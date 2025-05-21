Four new Webex All Abilities scholars announced - PGA of Australia

The 2025 Webex All Abilities Scholarship recipients have been announced, with four new scholars receiving funding to pursue their golf dreams.

Tom Ryan (full scholarship), Kane Leonard, George Vassiliadis and Lachlan Smith (development scholarships) are the four new golfers in this year’s intake, joining returning scholars Cameron Pollard, Natascha Tennent, Steven Alderson and Noah Schammer, who all continue to perform on both the national and international stage.

Full scholars receive funding to the value of $6000 each and the development scholars will receive a scholarship worth $3000 each.

In addition to funding for coaching and tournament support, scholarship holders will receive clothing and equipment support courtesy of Australian Golf partners adidas and Callaway, as well as technology support to continue to elevate their performances.

“With thanks to Webex it’s great to see some new players elevate their games and receive a scholarship,” said PGA of Australia Senior Manager – Coaching Programs, Nick Bielawski.

“The panel believes there is a good mix of current performers and future stars. The next 6-12 months will be exciting to see how they all develop.”

Ryan, who had a big summer of golf at home including winning the Webex Players Series All Abilities Murray River and Riversdale Cup, said the scholarship would help him fulfill his dream of playing internationally.

“It means a lot that we have the opportunity to access some of this funding thanks to Webex and the PGA of Australia,” Ryan, from the Eastwood Golf Club in Melbourne, said.

“It helps me develop my game onto the next stage. The goal is obviously to try and win the Australian All Abilities Championship, or win any major within the next 18 months, so this will help a long way to get to that point.

“I had one win, two second places and a third this past summer, so if I can try and translate that into a couple more wins, I’d be even more happy.”

Currently undertaking the PGA Membership Pathway Program at Sandy Links, Ryan is a busy man establishing his career in golf. The scholarship will also allow him to keep on top of his studies while competing at the same time.

Full list of 2025 scholars

Full Scholarship: Cameron Pollard, Natascha Tennent, Tom Ryan, Steven Alderson, Noah Schammer

Development Scholarship: Kane Leonard, George Vassiliadis, Lachlan Smith