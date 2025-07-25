Four Aussies inside top 10 at halfway mark of Senior Open - PGA of Australia

Cameron Percy dusted off the rust after a week of sightseeing in London to lead the Aussie charge at the halfway mark of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale Golf Club.

On the back of his victory at the US Senior Open, Irishman Padraig Harrington (65) moved out to a one-stroke lead through two rounds, his closest challengers coming from defending champion KJ Choi (67) and Thomas Bjorn (63).

Percy is one of four players in a share of fourth at 6-under par, fellow Australians Steve Allan (67), Mark Hensby (72) and Greg Chalmers (66) and Kiwi Steven Alker (73) also well placed heading into the weekend.

Tied for ninth at the US Senior Open, Percy conceded that school holidays and family time in London had limited his preparation but found a spark just prior to teeing off in Round 2.

“I actually haven’t touched a club for three weeks,” said Percy after a 5-under 65.

“I’ve been hanging out with the kids. They’re on school holidays. Haven’t done much at all. I’ve been over here in London sightseeing with the kids.

“I’ve been really quite rusty and really showed the way I finished yesterday.

“I found something on the range this morning with about five minutes to go and I’ve rolled with it and drove really, really nicely today.”

Percy took no time in transferring good feels on the range to the golf course in Round 2.

He hit his approach shot into the par-5 first to three feet to set up eagle, steadying after making bogeys at two and four to go bogey-free over his final 14 holes.

Perhaps indicative of the strong Aussie presence at the top of the leaderboard, Percy sees similarities between Sunningdale and the courses back home in Australia.

“It’s definitely not easy, but it’s just brilliant,” was Percy’s Sunningdale summary.

“It’s an actual golf course. It’s not a housing development.

“It reminds me so much of Australia. We water the fairways and greens, rough is whatever it is, either bare or dry, and then you got the rough rough if you really hit it off-line.

“It looks wide, but it’s not. You get off the beaten track you could be in all sorts of trouble. Fantastic.”

One back at the start of the day after a 6-under 64 on day one, Hensby was 8-under for the championship through 12 holes but dropped four shots in his final six holes to fall four shots from the lead.

Four straight birdies around the turn provided the backbone of Allan’s 3-under 67 while, playing in the same group, Chalmers had the one bogey and five birdies in his 66 to join the eight-way tie for 10th.

Last year’s runner-up, Richard Green (69), enters the weekend at 3-under alongside Queenslander Michael Wright, who kept bogeys off the card in his second round of 5-under 65.

Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Round 2 Australasian scores

T4 Cameron Percy -6

T8 Steve Allan -5

T10 Mark Hensby -4

T10 Greg Chalmers -4

T10 Steven Alker (NZ) -4

T18 Richard Green -3

T18 Michael Wright -3

T25 Stuart Appleby -2

T36 Scott Hend -1

T36 Mark Brown (NZ) -1

MC Rod Pampling +2

MC Michael Long (NZ) +3

MC Michael Campbell (NZ) +6

MC David Bransdon +11

Round 3 tee times AEST

7:45pm Scott Hend

8:30pm Mark Brown (NZ)

9:35pm Stuart Appleby

9:55pm Michael Wright

10:05pm Richard Green

10:25pm Greg Chalmers

10:45pm Steven Alker (NZ)

11pm Mark Hensby

11:20pm Steve Allan

11:40pm Cameron Percy