Four Aussies in slot for Montreal - PGA of Australia

Up to four Australians are in the slot to make the International team for the Presidents Cup in Canada later this year, with Adam Scott leaping the latest to leap into contention.



Scott has played 10 Presidents Cup since 2003, all without a victory over the USA, but he is now where he needs to be to play at Royal Montreal from September 26-29.

Jason Day (ranked 4) and Scott (6) would be automatic qualifiers based on this week’s Fedex Cup points.

But Min Woo Lee (7) and Cam Davis (9) would both have strong arguments for selection depending upon form over the next month.

Captain Mike Weir will have six discretionary picks to make after the top six qualifiers are known immediately after the BMW Championship at the end of August.

The 25-year-old Lee would be making his Presidents Cup debut, while Davis secured two points on debut at Quail Hollow in 2022.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama is the current points leader for the International team.

Major winners in 2024, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, lead the American standings after Schauffele’s victory at the Open Championship.

The Presidents Cup is a PGA Tour-owned event and all players must be eligible to compete on the US Tour.

PHOTO: Jason Day and Adam Scott have teamed up at the Presidents Cup several times before. Image: Getty

https://www.presidentscup.com/standings