First women appointed to Vocational Members Council - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia has entered a new era with the first women appointed to the Vocational Members Council (VMC) at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Anne-Marie Knight (West Beach Parks Golf Academy), Nicole James (Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club) and Nicole Martino (The Western Australian GC) were elected by their fellow PGA Professionals and will now join the nine-person VMC to provide representation and direction on behalf of Vocational Members to the PGA Board.

The VMC has never had a woman Member in the 114-year history of the PGA of Australia and Geoff Stewart, General Manager – Membership, is excited about what their appointment represents.

“The Vocational Members Council performs a critical function in representing PGA Members to the PGA Board and I have no doubt these three PGA Professionals will fill these roles with distinction,” said Stewart.

“Anne-Marie Knight, Nicole James and Nicole Martino are all decorated PGA Members in their own right, with a wide variety of experiences and expertise.

“Anne-Marie was an accomplished tournament professional before moving into coaching, Nicole James has risen through the ranks to now be the General Manager at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club and Nicole Martino spent time as the PGA’s Member Services Coordinator in Western Australia and is now the Golf Manager at The Western Australian Golf Club.

“I was thrilled that they nominated to join the VMC and am now equally excited to see how they contribute having been elected by their fellow PGA Members.”

After 13 years playing on the ALPG (now WPGA Tour of Australasia) and the Ladies European Tour, Knight (pictured, centre) became a full Vocational Member of the PGA in 2009.

She was named South Australian PGA Teaching Professional of the Year in 2016 and South Australian Game Development Professional of the Year in 2019. Knight hopes to further increase leadership opportunities for women in golf.

“I believe the PGA has come a long way to improve opportunities for female PGA Professionals with many initiatives such as women on boards/committees, increased playing opportunities with the introduction of the PGA Women’s Cup and the alignment with the WPGA Tour of Australasia,” said Knight.

“I’m passionate about continuing to grow and explore further pathways for our female PGA Membership.”

Like Knight, Nicole James spent eight years playing on tour before joining the PGA as a full Member in 2000.

Before moving into management, James (pictured, left) worked as a Tournament Coordinator for the PGA and wants to expand opportunities for Members in both of those areas.

“I have a deep understanding of the importance of providing playing opportunities for our Members,” said James.

“I am passionate about creating and expanding these opportunities to ensure that more Members can develop their playing ability here in Australia.

“Having progressed to a General Manager role, I also recognise the importance of supporting our Members in advancing to managerial positions.

“This is vital for their personal growth and for the continued success and recognition of the PGA of Australia.”

A PGA Professional since 2013, Nicole Martino (pictured, right) has been employed in a variety of roles across the golf industry over the past 20 years.

She has already served twice on the former PGA WA Vocational Committee and is passionate about member engagement and education.

“I feel that the time is right for me to give back and use my knowledge and experience to listen to our Members and to represent them well,” said Martino.

“I have had some great PGA role models who encouraged and supported me to achieve my career goals and I would love to contribute to increasing opportunities for Members to engage with one another and continue their own personal and professional development.”

PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman, was delighted to see three such outstanding candidates added to the VMC.

“All three women are proud PGA Professionals who have already made significant contributions to the Australian golf industry,” said Kirkman.

“As the first women voted onto the VMC, they will bring a fresh perspective that can only benefit the organisation and its objectives.

“I very much look forward to working with them and all members of the VMC in further advancing the career opportunities for all PGA Members.”